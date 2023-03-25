All Ireland League Rugby: Banbridge edge thrilling Ulster derby against Malone in basement duel

Neil Kilpatrick of Banbridge positions the ball and seeks to progress the play for the team — © Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Banbridge's Rob Lyttle is congratulated by his team-mates after delivering a try for his side — © Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Malone's Davy McMaster seeks to advance with the ball under pressure from Banbridge — © Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

With so much riding on the result in terms of the Division 1B relegation battle, the Ulster derby between Banbridge and Malone didn’t disappoint, with nine tries scored as Bann emerged the victors by 35-29.

The maximum return secured by home team Bann has afforded them some wriggle room as they remain in ninth – relegation Play-Off territory – and are now four points ahead of last-placed Malone with just two rounds to go.

Though Malone are edging closer to taking the automatic drop, they managed to pick up what could prove to be two essential points thanks to a losing bonus point and four tries which were all scored by Ulster’s Aaron Sexton.

Bann were out of the blocks quickly thanks to tries from Ben Carson, Rob Lyttle and Neil Kilpatrick which were all converted by Adam Doherty to put them 21-7 ahead, Sexton’s first having arrived from an intercept.

Peter Cromie claimed Bann’s bonus point early in the second-half, and at 28-7 down it looked over for Malone, but then Sexton scored three times which cut Bann’s lead to just two points.

It took Ulster back-rower Greg Jones to settle Bann’s nerves with his 75th-minute converted try, with the final score of the day coming from the boot of Malone’s Rory Campbell to lay claim to their second point.

At the other end of the table, City of Armagh lost 13-6 at Old Wesley but remained top of the pile, and thanks to a losing bonus point are now five in front of nearest challengers Old Belvedere.

Two Michael McDonald penalties were all Armagh scored in a game played in poor weather conditions and on Wesley’s artificial surface.

Up in 1A, fifth-placed Ballynahinch’s hopes of making the Play-Offs shipped what looks like a terminal blow as they were beaten 24-14 at leaders Clontarf.

Two tries by Aaron Cairns, which were both converted by Greg Hutley, had Hinch ahead just before the hour before Clontarf pulled clear.

Queen’s University primed to top the class in Division 2A after Barnhall hammering

Division 2A leaders Queen’s University took a significant step towards winning the League and gaining automatic promotion thanks to their 57-10 dismantling of Barnhall at The Dub.

Skipper David Whitten claimed a hat-trick of tries and earned the try bonus which put Queen’s 26-0 in front on 34 minutes – though Barnhall cut this to 26-10 by half-time.

Ireland Under-20s Grand Slam squad member Rory Telfer scored two, as did Stuart Martin. Curtis Pollock and Jack Boal also crossed the Barnhall line with Ritchie McMaster converting six times.

Ballymena moved up to sixth after defeating UL Bohemians 25-22 at Eaton Park.

In 2B, Belfast Harlequins were 31-12 victors at Galwegians, Cameron Doak’s try earning them the maximum five points on offer which moved them up two places into fourth and a potential Play-Off spot.

Dungannon remained third after defeating Wanderers 26-17 in Dublin.

Rainey Old Boys stumbled 20-17 at home to Sligo to stay fifth and could now miss out on a top-four finish.

Moli Faiva and Michael McCusker scored tries for Rainey, who picked up a losing bonus point.

Instonians stay perfect after passing Bangor test in Division 2C

Already promoted Instonians stayed on track for a clean sweep of bonus-point wins after defeating Bangor 40-17.

Zak Davidson, Rhys O’Donnell, Schalk van der Merwe, Neil Saulters, Matthew Keane and Robert Whitten all touched down for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Omagh defeated Midleton 27-17.