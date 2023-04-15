All-Ireland League Rugby: Banbridge to fight for Division 1B status in Play-Offs as Malone relegated

Banbridge's players celebrate after Matthew Laird touches down for the home team in their victory over Highfield at Rifle Park — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Banbridge's Greg Jones escapes the challenge of a Highfield opponent during their victory at Rifle Park — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Banbridge's Adam Doherty takes up the running after Rob Lyttle's efforts are thwarted by his Highfield opponents — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Ben Carson charges forward for Banbridge during their victory over Highfield in the All-Ireland League game at Rifle Park — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Jude Postlethwaite looks to burst through for Banbridge during their victory over Highfield — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Malone were unable to manufacture a last-day escape route from relegation and after losing 20-10 to fellow strugglers UCC in Cork, the Gibson Park club have bowed out of 1B.

The visitors led 10-3 when the sides changed ends after Dave Shanahan had kicked a penalty and converted Davy McMaster’s try, but after that, UCC hauled them in and Malone failed to score another point, allowing the Cork students to stay up and send the Belfast club to 2A.

Banbridge needed to beat Highfield at Rifle Park and hope Malone did a job on UCC to wriggle their way free of the relegation zone, so even though the Co Down side fulfilled their part of earning a potential reprieve by winning 16-10, the result from Cork meant that they now face the Play-Offs to remain in 1B.

James Humphreys kicked three penalties and converted Matthew Laird’s first-half try to bring Bann the win, but they now host Barnhall on Saturday in their Play-Off Semi-Final.

Also in 1B, already-promoted Champions City of Armagh signed off with a 31-24 victory at Buccaneers which nudged the Connacht club out of the top-four Play-Offs.

Timmy McNeice touched down twice on his 100th AIL game, with Armagh’s other scorers being Eoin O’Hagan, Matthew Hooks and Nigel Simpson. Michael McDonald kicked three conversions.

Ballynahinch finished up their campaign in 1A with a 17-7 victory at home to Lansdowne, allowing them to sign off in fifth.

Queen’s University run riot against relegated Dolphin to clinch 2A title

Queen’s University will taste life in 1B for the first time after clinching the 2A title in style at already-relegated Dolphin.

The Students swept to victory by a devastating 99-21 margin, crossing their hosts’ line no fewer than 15 times in was what simply an annihilation.

Alexander Clarke’s hat-trick put Queen’s 40-21 ahead before Scott Wilson’s second brought the scoring up to the 60-point mark. But they didn’t stop there, with six more touchdowns coming from the rampant visitors.

Elsewhere in 2A, Ballymena finished off by losing 34-31 at home to Blackrock College, who would have clinched the title had Queen’s slipped up at Dolphin.

Dungannon, already assured of third in 2B, head towards Saturday’s Play-Off Semi-Final at Corinthians after losing 42-33 in the same city as their knock-out tie at the hands of Galwegians.

Both Belfast Harlequins and Rainey Old Boys could have potentially joined Dungannon in the Play-Offs by finishing in fourth, but this was claimed by Sligo after they pummelled Quins 40-7. Zac Solomon registered Quins’ only try.

Rainey, meanwhile, defeated Corinthians 24-18 to secure a sixth-place finish, Mickey O’Neill bagging two tries in the bonus-point result.

Perfect end for sublime Instonians as flawless 2C season completed

Already-promoted Instonians achieved history by wrapping up a flawless campaign, earning themselves an astonishing 18th bonus-point win from each round played.

Inst scored 10 tries as they triumphed 68-29 at Tullamore to conclude a stunning first season back in the senior ranks. Schalk van der Merwe claimed a brace, while Neil Saulters registered his 20th touchdown this term.

Both Omagh Academicals and Bangor lost but managed to ensure survival for another year. The Accies’ two bonus points from their home 34-27 loss to Bruff keeps them out of the drop-zone, as was the case with Bangor who lost 31-27 at Sundays Well.

Meanwhile, Clogher Valley achieved senior status by winning the Qualifying League Final against Richmond by 31-17.