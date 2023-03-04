All Ireland League Rugby: City of Armagh get some breathing space at top of Division 1B

Dublin University's Colm Hogan, Cuan Doyle and Ronan Quinn look on dejected as Conor McKee of Ballynahinch scores a try — © ©INPHO/Leah Scholes

City of Armagh moved four points clear at the top of 1B after winning a tense encounter at home to St Mary’s College by 23-20.

Chris Parker’s side trailed the Dublin visitors at half-time but came back to grind out the all-important result which thanks to Buccaneers losing has given them some breathing space at the summit with three rounds to go.

Ulster squad member Michael McDonald led the scoring for Armagh with three penalties and converted both the home side’s tries from John Glasgow and Paul Mullen.

Basement side Malone won 32-17 at home to Naas, while Banbridge lost 46-34 at UCC. Only a point now separates the Gibson Park side from their Ulster rivals with three to play.

Ulster player Angus Curtis scored two tries for Malone who collected what could be a vital five points from their victory.

Robin Sinton, Neil Kilpatrick, Adam Doherty and Peter Cromie picked up the touchdowns for Bann in their loss to UCC while James Humphreys converted all four and slotted two penalties.

In 1A, Ballynahinch collected maximum points to bring them within range of a top four finish as they defeated Dublin University 36-15 at Ballymacarn Park.

Hinch managed to cross the Trinity try line six times with Ethan Graham and John Hanson both scoring twice.

Bradley Luney and Conor McKee also claimed tries with the remainder coming from the boot of Greg Hutley who managed three conversions.

Queen’s reach summit after sterling comeback

Queen’s University managed an impressive comeback to win 28-27 at Blackrock College to take top spot in 2A from their Dublin hosts.

The students fought back from being 17-7 down when the sides changed ends and also scored four tries which brought them the maximum return from the game and now sees Queen’s lead the table with Nenagh two points behind them.

After skipper David Whitten’s first half score, Queen’s then worked Rory Telfer, Alexander Clarke and Graham Curtis over the line with Ritchie McMaster’s conversions crucial to the result, his final one for Curtis’ effort being kicked from the touchline to crucially nudge the visitors one point in front in the final minutes.

Elsewhere in 2A, Ballymena lost 34-24 at Nenagh, tries from Pierce Crowe and Adam Lamont helping them recover from being 29-3 down at half-time.

In 2B, Belfast Harlequins pulled off a shock result by becoming the first team to beat leaders Greystones as the home side prevailed 24-12.

Mark Glover and Paul Kerr scored for Quins, with the latter also kicking four penalties and a conversion.

This win means that Quins, who remained sixth, have brought themselves back in range of making the top four.

Rainey Old Boys slipped two places to fifth after losing 27-20 at Malahide.

Scott McLean converted tries from Connor Smyth and Rory MacGinty and also kicked two penalties.

Meanwhile, Dungannon moved up a place into third after they saw Enniscorthy by 35-26.