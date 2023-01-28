All Ireland League Rugby: City of Armagh lose top spot in Division 1B after winning run ends in defeat to Old Belvedere

Josh Rowland of Nenagh chases the ball down during the match against Queen's

Jonny Hunter of Queens is stopped by Willie Coffey of Nenagh

City of Armagh were knocked off the top of Division 1B after coming unstuck at Old Belvedere where Chris Parker’s side fell to a surprise 15-0 reverse.

After conceding an early try to their hosts from a lineout maul, Armagh then proceeded to cough up two soft scores thanks to intercepts which put Old Belvedere 15-0 ahead at the end of the opening 40 minutes.

Though Armagh managed to put themselves in position to get on the scoreboard, too many errors undid all their efforts, and they left Dublin with nothing to show from the game which brought to a halt an impressive winning run.

Also, in 1B, Banbridge lost 47-34 at Naas but managed to claim what could be a highly prized try bonus after battling back from trailing 33-10.

Bann ended up scoring five tries which included touchdowns from Josh, Pete and Michael Cromie as well as Aaron Kennedy.

Bottom side Malone once again succumbed to another loss, this time at Highfield where the hosts were victorious by 24-3.

In 1A, Ballynahinch also came unstuck as they were defeated 14-3 at Cork Constitution, a first half Greg Hutley penalty their only points on the day.

Queen’s slip-up in home defeat to Nenagh

2A leaders Queen’s University tripped up at home to Nenagh and ended up on the wrong end of the 24-15 scoreline at the Dub.

First half tries by Simon McMaster and Jake McCay had put the Students 12-7 ahead, both being converted by Stuart Martin, but the visitors still ended the opening 40 minutes 14-12 in front.

Though a penalty from Martin had Queen’s 15-14 up, a series of errors were pounced on by the Tipperary side who, after kicking their own penalty to lead 17-15 were then awarded a penalty try.

Queen’s turned down a kickable penalty in the closing stages which would have brought them a losing bonus point and the contest ended with the Students getting nothing and having their lead at the table’s summit cut to three points.

Also, in 2A, Ballymena bagged a crucial win in their bid to stay away from the division’s relegation play-offs at fellow strugglers Dolphin.

In a remarkable game, Ballymena led 21-0 and then 33-12 before surrendering the advantage to their Cork opponents who staged a dramatic comeback to lead 38-33. However, the Braidmen finished the stronger to claim five points.

Callum Patterson, Pierce Crowe, Angus Robson, Adam Lamont and Matty Dick all contributed to Ballymena’s ultimate 40-38 victory. The result puts eighth-placed Ballymena nine points in front of Dolphin with a game in hand.

As for Division 2B, Dungannon prevailed by 24-19 over Belfast Harlequins in their Ulster derby at Stevenson Park, a result which saw the hosts move up to third and Quins sink to sixth.

Rainey Old Boys lost 20-10 at Wanderers — their points being scored by Connors Fitzsimmons and Smyth — which meant they swapped places with Dungannon and now sit in fourth.

Rampant Instonians make it 12 from 12 with Clonmel demolition

Instonians made it 12 bonus point wins from the 12 rounds played as they obliterated Clonmel by 64-0 at Shaws Bridge.

Jonny Milliken led the way with a hat-trick of tries for Inst who ran in a whopping 10 touchdowns.

Ruairi O’Farrell, Matthew Kilpatrick, Matthew Keane, Robert Whitten, Rhys O’Donnell, Rhys Davidson and Bevan Prinsloo also scored for Inst.

Bangor got the better of Omagh in their Ulster derby, the home team winning 24-12.

*Clogher Valley became only the third side in the history of the Energia All Ireland Junior Cup to retain the trophy after they beat near rivals Enniskillen 30-18 in front of a bumper crowd of over 3,000 at Kingspan Stadium.