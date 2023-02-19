All Ireland League Rugby: Malone denied rare victory in Division 1B and stay rooted to the bottom

Malone's Ben Halliday moves in to retrieve the ball from Old Wesley's Harry Noonan — © Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Old Wesley's Harry Noonan fights to hold on to the ball under pressure from Malone's Cory Tipping — © Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Malone's Aaron Sexton carries the ball while being closed down by Old Wesley's Howard Noonan — © Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Though bottom side Malone ended up sharing the spoils at 17 points apiece with Old Wesley at Gibson Park, this much-needed result for the home team could have been so much better.

Trailing 10-0 at half-time, Malone – who had Ulster squad members Aaron Sexton, Angus Curtis, Dave Shanahan, Declan Moore and Gareth Milasinovich in their ranks – found a way back into the game and led 17-10 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Second-half tries from Shanahan and Moore, along with two conversions from the Ulster scrum-half and a long-range penalty strike, had put Malone in position to win only their third game this season and boost hopes of ultimately overhauling ninth-placed Banbridge – but with time running out, Old Wesley took a tap and go penalty to score under the sticks, the conversion tying things up and only allowing Malone to close the gap between themselves and Banbridge to five points.

City of Armagh went back to topping the 1B table after their impressive 34-12 bonus-point win over Banbridge at the Palace Grounds. The hosts had trailed 12-10 when the sides changed ends after Jamie Buller and David McCann had crossed for Bann, but Armagh then took control of the scoring in the second-half.

Andrew Willis’ early first-half try was supplemented by touchdowns from Sam Cunningham and John Glasgow, the bonus-point score arriving near the end as Evin Crummie found a way over the line. Ulster player Michael McDonald was on target from the tee and added all four conversions and two penalties.

In 1A, Ballynahinch pulled off a shock result by coming from behind to defeat Terenure College 10-8 at Ballymacarn Park.

Hinch trailed 8-0 at half-time before a Greg Hutley penalty, followed by his conversion of Mark Best’s 65th-minute try, brought the home team four points to move them up a place to fifth.

Queen’s fall to basement side UL Bohemian in major 2A upset

The shock result of the day saw Queen’s University – who had been leading the table prior to this game – lose 31-19 to bottom team UL Bohemian.

The students had been 21-0 down before they registered their first score, and this surprise defeat – this victory was only the hosts’ second of the campaign – knocked Queen’s off the top with Barnhall now installed as the division’s pacesetters.

Ballymena were unable to do Queen’s any favours, losing 31-14 at Barnhall with Pierce Crowe and Adam Lamont scoring tries for the Braidmen.

In 2B, Rainey Old Boys lost at home to leaders Greystones, but only by 19-14 which at least allowed Ian McKinley’s squad to earn themselves a bonus point to stay third.

Rory MacGinty and John McCusker touched down for Rainey with both converted by Scott McLean.

Belfast Harlequins moved up to fifth after prevailing 20-14 over Enniscorthy. Quins scored four tries – two by Chris Larmour and one each from Conor Cambridge and Callum Florence.

Meanwhile, Dungannon were surprise 24-21 winners at Corinthians.

Instonians stay untouchable after despatching Bruff in 2C

Clear leaders Instonians kept trucking along, winning 33-19 at Bruff to make that an impressive 13 bonus-point victories from the same number of games.

Matt Kilpatrick, Matthew and Mark Keane, Rhys O’Donnell and Neil Saulters got the tries.

Elsewhere, Bangor lost 37-29 at Midleton and Omagh were beaten 22-17 at Skerries.