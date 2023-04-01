All Ireland League Rugby: Shea O’Brien leads City of Armagh to promotion after victory over UCC

Ross Halligan of Skerries is held up by the Instonians' defence — © ©INPHO/Philip Magowan

City of Armagh will play in the top flight next season after sealing promotion from 1B following their 24-20 home win over UCC.

Coach Chris Parker’s side claimed four tries as they secured their position as top of the heap with one more round of games to go prompting huge celebrations at the Palace Grounds.

Ulster squad member Shea O’Brien crossed for two tries, one in either half, and added a conversion with Armagh’s other scores coming from a penalty try and an effort from Johnny Morton just before the break which put the hosts 17-8 up.

Elsewhere in 1B, the issues for Malone and Banbridge were at the bottom part of the table and the ultimate outcome for both regarding who takes the drop and who ends up in the play-offs will now go to the last weekend.

Malone took five points from their 29-13 victory over St Mary’s College at Gibson Park which keeps them bottom but now two points behind Bann.

Ulster squad member Declan Moore, who had a strong game at No.8, scored one try and helped set up Nathan Brown’s as Malone took control of the game in the second half.

The bonus point — Malone’s opening try was from Ben Gibson on 34 minutes which saw the home team trail 8-7 at the break — was nailed on by Shane Kelly with the remaining points being kicked by Angus Curtis from three conversions and a penalty.

Bann remained ninth after drawing 27-27 at Old Belvedere — the Dubliners scoring in the last minute to deny the visitors — and ended up claiming three points thanks to the addition of a try bonus.

Two scores delivered by Ulster’s Rob Lyttle, as well as efforts from Peter Cromie and Alex Thompson helped put Bann 24-8 clear before Belvo gradually hauled them in to share the spoils.

In 1A, Ballynahinch lost 26-10 at Shannon.

Seven-up for Queen’s as they stay the course

Queen’s University remain top of the 2A table after hammering Old Crescent 45-10 at the Dub and stayed on course to win promotion to 1B from the final round when they are at already relegated Dolphin.

The students ran in seven tries at the Dub, James Wright accounting for two of the touchdowns as Queen’s maintained their winning form.

Jonny Hunter, Scott Wilson, Jack Boal, Peter Heasley and Harry Long also got over the line for Queen’s in what was another convincing result for coach Derek Suffern’s side. Ritchie McMaster kicked five conversions.

Also, in 2A, Ballymena were beaten 26-19 at Navan.

In 2B, tries from Michael McCusker, Connor Smyth and Daniel O’Neill saw Rainey Old Boys shade the contest by 22-20 at fellow top four chasers Belfast Harlequins.

Ross Bingham, Tom Morris and Mark Glover all dotted down for Quins in what was a closely contested Ulster derby which now means that both sides head into the final round of games still in the battle to make the play-offs.

Already there are Dungannon who got the better of already promoted Greystones by 22-0.

Instonians take another step closer to perfect season

Instonians kept up the chase to complete their season with a clean sweep of bonus point victories as they defeated Skerries 45-26 at Shaws Bridge.

The home team, who have already wrapped up promotion, were presented with the trophy for winning 2C at the end the game.

Elsewhere, struggling Omagh claimed an important result as they defeated Clonmel 36-19 while Bangor lost 27-17 at Ballina.