All-Ireland Semi-Finals should be minimum aim for Derry: Enda Gormley

Derry will face Clare in the last of their All-Ireland Football Championship round robin games next Saturday hoping that this will prove another step along the way to the closing stages of the race to the Sam Maguire Cup.

And no one will be following their progress more fervently than Oak Leaf legend Enda Gormley, whose shoal of honours in the county jersey transported him onto a special pedestal.

An All-Ireland Senior Championship medal, three Ulster Championship gongs and three National League honours came Gormley’s way in a glittering sporting career.

Given the pride he has always had in his county, it’s little wonder that Gormley is right behind Ciaran Meenagh’s team as they make a bold bid to land the All-Ireland title to put alongside their Ulster crown.

And Gormley is convinced that Derry can get into the last-four “at least” because of their commitment, skill and spirit.

“I think there is a tremendous atmosphere within the squad which manifests itself in their playing,” states Gormley.

“I see a big improvement in the Derry side over the past couple of years with players maturing all the time. I know there are some experienced players in there but when you look at Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Conor Doherty, Conor McCluskey and Eoin McEvoy, you are looking at guys who have come on a ton.”

Gormley is in no doubt Derry can beat Westmeath and go on to reach the All-Ireland Semi-Finals.

“I know there was terrible disappointment when we lost the Semi-Final last year to Galway but the boys have put that behind them. They are now very focused on going all the way if they can,” he stresses.

“I know much was made of the team’s failure in that game against Galway but I think people were forgetting from where the team had come. We had not won an Ulster title since 1998 and here we had people moaning that we lost an All-Ireland Semi-Final!”

The sudden recent change in team manager when Meenagh replaced Rory Gallagher was a big talking point but Gormley believes that a better replacement could not have been appointed.

“The players have great respect for Ciaran. They are putting their shoulder to the wheel and you can’t ask for more than that. He is able to get the best out of them and long may this continue,” adds Gormley.

“He has great pride in Derry, he knows club football inside out within the county and he will relish the opportunity to take the county team further, in my opinion.

“This shows his devotion to the job. He is very much in tune with what is going on and I think he will bring them further along the All-Ireland road.”

With Shane McGuigan on fire in the Derry attack, Brendan Rogers proving a powerhouse at midfield, Conor Glass an inspirational captain and Chrissy McKaigue deploying his vast experience to good intent, Gormley is confident Derry can go from strength to strength in the immediate future.

“It’s great to have an experienced core to the side as they can give the right leadership and encouragement. There is no doubt that Derry have the right approach and I must say that I long to see them back within touching distance of ‘Sam’ again,” states Gormley.

But for the moment it’s the clash with Westmeath that is very much to the fore in his thoughts.

“I saw where they ran Armagh very close and Armagh were at home, too, in that game. I think Westmeath played well for the greater part of the game and if they do this when they meet Derry then they will cause them problems but I feel that Derry’s experience and energy will take them to victory. After that, the sky could be the limit,” says Gormley.

A Derry victory would further fan the flame of hope throughout a county which had been among the also-rans for far too long.

“Yes, Derry were out of the big picture for many years while teams like Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal dominated in Ulster but that has certainly changed now,” adds Gormley.