All-Island Cup the perfect showcase for Linfield Women, insists Mia Fitzsimmons

Taking on the challenge of the first ever women’s all-Ireland competition comes with two big opportunities, according to Linfield Women’s Mia Fitzsimmons.

As well as having a determination to show that the Blues are the club that the rest of the island aspire to match, the 20-year-old midfield ace wants to use the inaugural cross-border tournament as a springboard in the domestic game.

A clash with Galway United in the opening game of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup at Midgley Park next Saturday will be a new test and one that Fitzsimmons is relishing.

“It is exciting going into the all-Ireland competition. You play the same teams and see the same faces every year so this is going to be a such a different experience,” she said. “It gives players the chance to put their names out there. We have quality players who can play football anywhere.

“We will also get to see what the standard is like in the League of Ireland and how they play football, because it will be different. It is going to be different in terms of physicality, speed, style of play and things like that.

“It will be a real learning curve and it could push our season on to make it even better in the coming months.”

The Blues are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership, getting back to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Lisburn Ladies on Friday night after a 1-1 draw against Sion Swifts Ladies the previous week.

Only the top side in each four-team group gets through to the Semi-Finals and Fitzsimmons is adamant that is what Linfield should be targeting.

“We have to make sure that we don’t go in half-hearted and use these as recovery games and then focus on our League, we need to make sure the three teams — and maybe more — that we play against know what Linfield is about,” she said.

“We need to make sure we put a good marker down, especially as Linfield and the biggest club on the island.”

Current Premiership leaders Glentoran Women face probably the toughest group, meeting Wexford Youth — who this year finished outside the top three for the first time since 2016 — in their opening game before tackling Peamount United, who were champions in 2019 and 2020.

After replacing Derry City Women in the competition, Sion Swifts travel to take on champions Cliftonville Ladies in the opening game — the only group clash between two northern teams.

The Reds will be hungry to show that they can compete with the League of Ireland teams after smashing 15 goals past Ballymena United Women on Friday night and with a defence that has only been breached in one game so far this season.

Crusaders Strikers have hit a difficult run at home, their 5-0 defeat to Glentoran on Friday night being their third in a row, but they have a chance for some respite and the draw has been relatively kind to them as they face Treaty United and Cork City, who occupied the bottom two places in their League last season.

While those five teams do battle in the all-island competition, the rest of the Premiership teams are in action in the League Cup — although holders Sion are now involved in both — before the League resumes at the end of June.

The Swifts’ clash with Ballymena has been brought forward to Wednesday night with the winners to take on Mid Ulster Ladies a week later, while Lisburn Ladies host Larne on Friday.

This week’s fixtures (7.45pm)

Wednesday

Women’s Premiership League Cup Preliminary Round

Sion Swifts Ladies v Ballymena United Women

Friday

Women’s Premiership League Cup Preliminary Round

Lisburn Ladies v Larne Women

Saturday

Avenir Sports All-Island Cup first round

Linfield Women v Galway United (6pm), Glentoran Women v Wexford Youths (5pm), Cliftonville Ladies v Sion Swifts Ladies (5.30pm), Crusaders Strikers v Treaty United (5.45pm).