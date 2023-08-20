All-island women’s league may be inevitable in the future, admits Sion Swifts boss Tony McGinley

Details of a meeting held last autumn between the Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland’s Department of Sport emerged last week, during which FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill revealed their strategic thinking included ‘development possibilities for an all-island league for women’.

According to minutes from that meeting, Sports Department officials told the FAI that money from a Shared Island fund could be made available to ‘offer opportunities for collaboration with Northern Ireland counterparts’.

Since that meeting, Galway United defeated Cliftonville Ladies in the Final of the inaugural all-island cup competition, which included all 11 League of Ireland teams plus five of the 10 Sports Direct Women’s Premiership clubs. The enterprise proved a popular event across the board and gave those involved an appetite for further development of the tournament.

Although a cup competition may be favoured and Sunday Life Sport is aware that some prominent clubs feel an all-island league won’t get off the ground, dangling a financial carrot could change minds.

McGinley, the face of Sion Swifts since its foundation 13 years ago, is also one of the Women’s Premiership’s longest serving officials and has raised Sion Swifts from the grassroots to a trophy-winning and title-challenging force.

While the setting up of an all all-Ireland league might damage independent clubs who aren’t linked to a men’s top-flight club, McGinley is open to discussing the possibility, although he does have many questions that would need to be answered before making a commitment.

“Is there going to be any stopping it? The murmurs that were coming out during the all-island cup was that this was the start of something,” says McGinley.

“The other side of it is the potential loss of a European place and financing it. I certainly wouldn’t have the answers to those matters, but I do think the cup is the beginning of something and when something gathers momentum and finance is on offer — it has been said that there would be the money available to make it happen and we all know money talks.”

All-Ireland league talk is nothing new, but it is the first time the possibility of such cross-border competition in the women’s game has been mentioned.

The Irish FA have stated that ‘such a league would not be in our plans at all’ and the Northern Ireland Football League said they were aligned to the IFA on the matter.

Many questions and hurdles remain and one major stumbling block would be the fact that, while the Women’s Premiership has gone professional, all players remain part-time and it is understood that less than a third are being paid.

“There are some questions that would need to be asked. Is a 10-team league here sustainable moving forward?,” adds McGinley. “I know it’s the same in the men’s game where you have a top, middle and bottom. Some of the scorelines would worry you in that aspect.

“Everyone is looking for a better product.

“It becomes politicised with two associations, European spots and things like that. Is there every going to be a proper answer to that? Maybe there is, but I don’t know it.

“It is something that I would support. There is a big commitment to it, but I suppose it’s about putting your house in order to be able to compete and meet all the challenges that could bring.

“There is no doubt there are clubs up here who can do that. Are there enough of us? What would that look like? What would happen to the teams left behind?

“I think the cup competition will be built on, whatever that means we will see, although fitting it into the calendar won’t be easy especially if you are going to grow and expand it.”

The Premiership resumes tomorrow night after last week’s Irish Cup games, with a potentially huge five days ahead for Cliftonville Ladies. Six points behind Glentoran in the title race, they play their game in hand against Linfield and then face Larne Women on Friday — the same night that the Glens take on Sion Swifts.

Fixtures (7.45pm unless stated) Monday: Linfield Women Ladies v Cliftonville Ladies, Crusaders Strikers v Mid Ulster Ladies (8pm). Friday: Cliftonville Ladies v Larne Women, Women, Glentoran Women v Larne Sion Swifts Ladies, Linfield Women v Derry City Women, Lisburn Ladies Ladies v Ballymena United Women (8pm).