Andrew Irwin relishes his Honda return in British Superbike series

Andrew Irwin celebrates a podium finish with Honda in 2019, something he hopes to replicate this season — © David Yeomans Photography

The Carrickfergus man left Honda at the end of the 2020 season to sign for Northern Ireland’s Synetiq BMW outfit, but was unable to hit the same heights on the German M1000RR machine.

He won four races during his two-year stint with Honda, including a best overall finish of sixth in the Covid-hit 2020 Championship, which was run over six rounds.

Irwin was team-mates with his older brother Glenn in 2020 and has now replaced his elder sibling at Honda, with last year’s title runner-up moving back to Paul Bird’s Ducati team to ride the new Panigale V4R alongside Tommy Bridewell.

Irwin feels he has the best package in the BSB paddock at his disposal in the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and is embracing the weight of expectation after an impressive year for Honda in 2022.

“When you look at Glenn’s last three rounds, he scored more points than anyone and that’s against Bradley Ray, who was the British champion and dominated the season,” Irwin said.

“It shows how good the bike is and that’s what it’s about for me — getting back onto what I think is arguably the best bike in BSB and being able to get results.

“I’ve been signed to replace the guy who came second in the Championship. I haven’t been signed to come fifth, sixth or seventh — they have signed me to be on the podium and that’s what my expectation is, and that’s what Honda’s expectation is as well.”

Irwin will be seen as the man who can deliver for Honda this season based on his past results.

Lincolnshire’s Tom Neave is entering his second year with the team, but Irwin is a proven race winner and podium contender.

“It’s a different feeling and I’ve never actually probably led a team as such,” he said. “There’s no No.1 or No.2 now in any team in BSB, but I think I can thrive on it and make the most of that opportunity of having people behind me believing that I can get those results.

“I don’t think there’s one person doubts that I can’t get those results, but what I need to work on is being able to bring the results week in, week out.

“I need to make sure that I’m at the races every weekend and that I don’t go missing some weekends,” added the 28-year-old. “The key is going to be consistency and we have a new-style Championship with the points changes and no final Showdown as such.

“I’m not saying I’m going to be British champion in 2023, it’s about getting the wheels turning the right way again and just be the Andrew Irwin who everyone knows has got the talent.”

Irwin is at the first official three-day BSB test at Navarra in Spain, which concludes tomorrow.

His team-mate Neave is absent after breaking his collarbone in a crash at a private Honda test.

Two further official BSB tests are scheduled at Donington Park (March 25-26) and Silverstone (March 28-29) before the season gets under way at Silverstone over the Easter weekend from April 7-9.