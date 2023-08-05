Andrew Smith thrilled as Loughgall’s squad faith pays dividends with ‘comfortable’ win at Newry City

Newry City 0 Loughgall 3

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 05-08-23 Sports Direct Premiership - Match Day 1 Newry City v Loughgall Players and Fans of Loughgall at full time after today's opening win in this Afternoon's game at Newry Showgrounds, Newry. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Nathaniel Ferris of Loughgall scores a penalty to put Loughgall two up over Newry City

Caolan Loughran was an unlikely two-goal hero at The Newry Showgrounds as Loughgall cantered to a 3-0 win on their return to the top flight.

The Villagers were out of sight after half an hour against a Newry City side that lacked cohesion on a demoralising day for new manager Gary Boyle.

To add insult to injury, Newry midfielder Thomas Lockhart was sent off in injury time for a petulant stamp on Tiernan Kelly.

Loughran, who joined Loughgall last January, opened after ten minutes when he connected with a Jamie Rea corner from the left to turn the ball past Steven Maguire from ten yards.

Twelve minutes later, Newry skipper Darren King upended Rea in the box, referee Jamie Robinson pointed to the spot and Nathaniel Ferris hammered into the roof of the net from twelve yards.

A shell-shocked Newry were still reeling when Loughran popped up with his second goal for last season’s Championship winners on 26 minutes.

This time it was Pablo Andrade who supplied from the left, with Loughran latching on at the back post to beat Maguire again with an angled shot.

It was no more than Loughgall deserved for they were a very well drilled outfit, marshalled superbly by captain Ben Murdock at the back, and dangerous in attack, particularly down their left flank.

Manager Dean Smith has kept faith in the players who delivered promotion last season and it showed on the park as every man knew their job in an impressive team display.

If Loughgall opted for continuity over the summer, Newry have faced more upheavals as Gary Boyle stepped up to replace Darren Mullen, bringing ten new faces to the Showgrounds.

Boyle must be praying for better days ahead as this was a lacklustre, disjointed performance from the home side, who showed little appetite for the fight after the break.

Loughgall, by contrast, can be proud of their work against a team that will likely be a rival throughout the season in the bottom six.

They were composed and focused throughout, and Newry's scalp will not be their only one this season.

“I thought we were very comfortable in the first half and knocked the ball about really, really well,” said Andrew Smith, standing in for brother Dean in the dugout.

“I thought we dominated from start to finish in the first half but the second half was completely different, we knew Newry would come at us in the first 15 minutes.

“But they didn't create a lot and didn't penetrate so, again, I thought we were comfortable.

“Caolan came in last year and he has been a breath of fresh air. He's a humble guy and he has fitted in very well.

“I think he took a nosebleed when he scored the two goals but we're delighted.

“We're absolutely over the moon to get three points on our return to the Premiership first and foremost, but I think I'm more pleased with the performance and how we went about it.

“We believe in the guys that we have at the club, players who have been here for the last two or three years.

“We have rewarded the players who got us to the Premiership and for me it has paid dividends.”

Ferris was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after picking up a booking on 17 minutes, as he made another foul before the break that Jamie Robinson elected to speak to him about rather than issue a second yellow card.

Smith sensibly brought him off at half time to protect the dangerous striker, and the second period of play offered little more goalmouth action as both teams seemed to settle for the halftime scoreline.

“We learned that if you don't come to the party you're going to get beaten, and we didn't turn up to the party, certainly for the first 20 minutes, and we found ourselves 3-0 down”, said Newry boss Gary Boyle.

“We didn't see it coming. We did well in pre-season with a lot of prominent performances but on the biggest day we let ourselves down.

“We'll watch it back to see if there is anything we could have done more.

“It was a really disappointing day and we will work hard to make sure it doesn't happen again.

“At the end of the day it was two set pieces and a penalty that beat us and it's something that we will address.”

NEWRY CITY: Maguire 6, King 5, N Healy 5, McKeown 6, Hughes 6, Lockhart 6, Salley 5, Forde 7, Newell 6, Poynton 5 (O'Connor 45 6), Owens 6 (Bagnall 45 5).

Unused subs: Murphy, Carroll, Martin, B Healy, Mooney.

LOUGHGALL: Turker 7, Rea 7, Murdock 8, Kelly 6, Andrade 7, Teggart 6, Ferris 7 (Magee 45 6), Hoey 7 (Norton 68 7), Cartwright 6, Balde 6 (McAleer 68 7), Loughran 8.

Unused subs: Devine, Carson, Patton, McMenemy.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Belfast) 6