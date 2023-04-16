Andrew Watson excited to be driving his Vauxhall Astra in British Touring Car Championship

Donaghmore's Andrew Watson has hailed his mechanics for coming up with a quick car that, he reckons, is making his transition to the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) easier.

Watson has moved to the tin top series following successful stints with Porsche in the World Endurance Championship, Aston Martin in the Blancpain GT Championship and McLaren in the GT World Challenge Europe.

He got the chance to sample his CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra at Donington Park on Thursday — the same venue that will host the series’ curtain-raising triple-header next Sunday.

The dry run came 24 hours after the team rolled the front-wheel-drive hatchback out for official media duties at Brands Hatch. After both wet and dry running at the Kent circuit on Wednesday, the 28-year-old finished up as the Fastest Rookie, highlighting his potential and proving the worth of the car.

Tom Ingram, the BTCC champion, set the pace, with Portadown’s Colin Turkington back in sixth in his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport.

“We have made a good start to life in the BTCC,” said Watson. “I am happy with that, especially as Brands was only my second full day at the wheel. We experienced mixed conditions but the Astra is feeling really good — it is great to have everything in shape heading to the opening round.

“I am feeling positive and cannot wait to get to Donington and begin my first season in touring cars,” added Watson, who will share a garage with Aron Taylor-Smith and Mikey Doble.

As well as testing taking place at the annual media day, the squad’s new-look driver line-up also took time to admire the eye-catching livery their respective cars will sport.

“It has been a long winter of building up so it was really exciting to finally launch the 2023 season with CarStore Power Maxed Racing,” continued Watson. “The liveries look brilliant and it is always good to get another opportunity to test and make some progress with the car.”

Team Principal Adam Weaver admitted it was a boost to have “such a fantastic set of partners on board”.

As for Team Manager Martin Broadbent, being able to show off his drivers and their machines was a proud moment.

“The media day was the first time we have run the three cars, so it was nice to bring them and the whole team together at Brands,” he said.