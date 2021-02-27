Andy Farrell praises 'top class' attitude of Ireland squad after 'test of character' passed in win over Italy

Having had to wait until the third time of asking to seal their first win of the 2021 Six Nations, head coach Andy Farrell felt his side passed a "test of character" in Rome this afternoon.

After narrow losses to Wales and France in the opening rounds, Italy proved the expected tonic with the visitors to the Stadio Olimpico running in six tries to inflict a 30th consecutive loss in this competition upon the Azzurri.

Three tries in each half after crossing the whitewash just twice previously in this campaign ensured Ireland were always in control, wrapping up their bonus point only three minutes into the second-half when CJ Stander crashed over from close range.

While Italy, having lost key scrum-half Stephen Varney in the warm-up, did take the lead through an early penalty, their only other points would come with the clock red at the end of the first-half thanks to Johan Meyer's try and Ireland could have scored even more, most notably when Iain Henderson was bizarrely adjudged to have lost control of the ball when clearly grounding it over the line.

“I’m really proud of the players," said Farrell after what was his first away win as Ireland head coach. "They’ve shown real character over the last couple of weeks. It’s nice coming after two losses and waiting a couple of weeks to try and put that right.

"We talked about it being a test of character and staying strong and they’re just very united together. As a group I think they pulled together and showed their leadership in different ways.

“I thought we earned the right to score some points with the way that we approached the game in the first-half.

"I thought our attitude was top class, (we) approached the game in the right manner, we paid the game and Italy the right respect.

"I thought we punched away really well in the first-half and then the game opened up."

The second-half was a more disjointed affair but Farrell will no doubt be pleased by how a side featuring seven changes so justified his selections.

Will Connors came in to start at openside flanker and responded with a brace of tries and plenty of his usual defensive impact while, having been switched from lock to blindside flanker, Tadhg Beirne earned man of the match honours.

The all-changed front-row provided the desired impact around the park and his two debutants, Craig Casey and Ryan Baird, both enjoyed strong cameos once the game was already won.

While Italy, now having conceded 139 points in three games during this campaign, were the perfect opposition for the occasion, Farrell would not be drawn on how well or otherwise such weak opposition can prepare his side for the far more testing trip to face Scotland in Murrayfield when his side return to action on March 14.

"We know if we don't get our own intensity right, we don't earn the right to score the tries we have," he said. "That's what we did, first and foremost, and we approached the game in the right manner and we earned the right to score the tries.

"Does that prepare us well for Murrayfield? Look, we take a break now, we have a week off, then we dust ourselves down and prepare as best we can for Murrayfield.

"We had two weeks off coming into this game and the questions being asked during the week was if we were on a hiding to nothing? Well, not to us because we judge our own performance. Our performance and attitude were good.

"Like we said all week, they want to play with ambition, they want to play with energy, they've got some big, strong boys out there, and you've got to approach the game from a set-piece point of view, kicking point of view, defensive point of view, a breakdown pressure point of view - all those bits came together and we earned the right to strike at the right moment in the first-half.

"I thought our forwards punching onto the ball was a different level and the backs finished them off. The game was well-connected."