Andy McGrory makes a goalscoring return from injury as Ballymena United overcome Dungannon Swifts

Ballymena United 2 Dungannon Swifts 0

Andy McGrory celebrated his return from injury with a goal as Ballymena United edged past Dungannon Swifts.

The 30-year-old had not started a game since August, but was on target from the spot to fire the Sky Blues on their way to victory.

In a contest between two in-form sides, the Swifts fought back impressively, but David McDaid sealed the points late on.

McGrory was delighted to return to action and pick up another win — United’s fourth in six Danske Bank Premiership games.

“It was a great three points,” he said.

“It was a very tough win — Dungannon came here with a clear game plan and were pinning us back towards the end. They were really pushing to get something and we just caught them on the counter-attack at the end.”

McGrory explained: “The physios have been taking their time with me. I’ve been back in training for four or five weeks now and played a few reserve games. Hopefully that is the end of the injuries and I can kick on from here.”

After a goalless first-half, it was McGrory who broke the deadlock from the spot after McDaid had been fouled by Ethan McGee.

Ben Cushnie, who had gone close twice for Dungannon in the opening period, shot over from close range after a cross from Rhyss Campbell.

Ballymena secured the points deep in stoppage time when McDaid swept a Gibson cross in.

“Performance-wise we were outstanding,” said Swifts boss Dean Shiels.

“In tough conditions, wet and with the wind, for us to play short and to play round and through and over Ballymena — the courage that we showed was superb.

“We dominated the ball and created chances and our goalkeeper didn’t have a shot to save in open play all afternoon.

“So I’m absolutely delighted with the performance, although obviously the result is disappointing.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill 6, Nelson 7 (Henderson, 78 mins, 6), Wilson 8, Whiteside 8, McCullough 6, McGrory 7 (McVarnock, 84 mins, 5), Gibson 7, Graham 6, Kelly 7, Waide 7 (Kane, 85 mins, 5), McDaid 7.

Unused subs: Williamson, Redman, Tipton, Farquhar.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Nelson 6, McGee 5, Marron 7, McGinty 6, Ruddy 6 (J Scott, 43 mins, 6), Bruna 6 (S Scott, 79 mins, 6), Knowles 7, Walsh 6 (Moore, 79 mins, 6), Mayse 6 (Campbell, 64 mins, 6), Cushnie 7, McCready 7 (O’Connor, 79 mins, 6).

Unused subs: O’Kane, Animasahun.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 7