Andy Waterworth not in the running for full-time Northern Ireland Women’s job after Wales clash

Andy Waterworth will be on the touchline in Cardiff on Thursday

Andy Waterworth will take charge of the Northern Ireland women’s side for the one and only time when he stands on the touchline against Wales on Thursday night.

The clash at the Cardiff City Stadium sees Waterworth step in to fill the void left by Kenny Shiels’ exit, but he won’t be taking the job on a long-term basis.

It is understood that not only does Waterworth — the Irish FA’s Head of Elite Player Development — not want to leave his current role in favour of managing the senior women’s team, his bosses at Windsor Park are keen to employ an experienced coach to take over from Shiels rather than a relative rookie who has only just finished playing in the last year.

Angela Platt, Director of Women’s Football, and Technical Director Aaron Hughes, who will coach the team with Waterworth, will ultimately make the decision on the new manager ahead of the Nations League in September.