Ange Postecoglou is loved by Celtic fans in a way that he may never feel again

Scottish Cup Final

The invasive anxiety which often affects a support in the build-up to any major Cup Final is natural, even for clubs so dominant as Celtic.

In the grand scheme of things, there was comparatively little analysis from the Celts faithful in terms of the Scottish Cup decider and whether outsiders, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, were capable of raising the alarm.

However, a 3-1 triumph secures a hotly anticipated treble for Celtic, an extra special moment for their manager.

The Ange Postecoglou chicanery has enveloped Glasgow amid reports linking him with embattled Tottenham Hotspur. For days on end, the Greek-Australian was quizzed about his focus on yesterday’s Hampden showdown, replying with an assortment of banal, tautly-rehearsed answers. Now it is time to cut to the chase.

This season’s dominance has allowed Postecoglou to cleverly dance around his commitment to the Glasgow giants, but having clinched a domestic clean sweep underneath blue skies, he joins Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon in Celtic history. Two seasons since arriving from Japanese football as a relative unknown, the 57-year-old treads the high line of personal ambition, at the possible expense of cementing a truly lucid and lasting status with the Hoops.

Since hosing down the Parkhead debris, the Cup is Postecoglou’s fifth piece of Scottish silverware, which has drawn admiration from north London with money presumably no object.

Currently, the Celtic support hope their guru will remain and attempt to make amends for a poor European record next term. The hope, too, is that for a man who has reinvigorated the club in all departments, money isn’t everything.

Postecoglou joined predecessor O’Neill with the Premiership trophy along the Celtic walkway last week for a well-rehearsed photo opportunity. Modernity and tradition, hand-in-hand. O’Neill is understandably revered at Parkhead for winning a treble 22 years ago as well as taking the Hoops to a UEFA Cup Final. His place in folklore is guaranteed, but the longer status of Postecoglou is arguably more open to question.

If the former Yokohama F Marinos coach departs for the tempting challenge of lifting Tottenham, it will be a matter of deep regret for the Celtic fanbase. Most, you imagine, will wish him well, knowing that comparing the scant resources of the Scottish game and that in England’s Premier League is futile and leaving Glasgow’s East End is, ultimately, a coldly ruthless career move.

Yet was that not the same for Rodgers, now essentially persona non grata in these parts? It seems leaving one half of the Old Firm mid-season is a different matter, compared to departing, with the glint of a treble, fresh. Postecoglou’s clenched-fist heroism will, irrespective of imminent events, be safely secured – to a point.

There is another theory in relation to this vexing issue. A number of Celtic fans have made a legitimate argument – that for all the success he has brought, the lively players like Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota and the scintillating football, two seasons in Scotland is insufficient recompense. Celtic gave him the foothold he needed in Europe to advance his career, and he still owes the club some additional time in the post, so the idea goes. However, in the cold light of day, ‘Ange looks after Ange’, as one Australian journalist put it a while ago.

In fact, so convinced are many that Postecoglou has overseen his final game at Celtic that talk is focused on those players he may attempt to take with him to London.

Kyogo is an obvious prospect, given the Japanese star’s zest and penalty box predatory would travel particularly well. Moreover, it would be a dereliction of duty from the Parkhead boardroom if they were not already busy with a succession plan.

Yesterday, the portents were set up for Celtic: the winning of a record eighth treble, their fifth in seven seasons, and a 41st Scottish Cup. Surely Inverness, who finished sixth in the Championship, would be accounted for?

Kyogo’s typically instantaneous, well-drilled effort on 37 minutes settled the nerves for the majority inside Hampden.

And Liel Abada’s simple finish, following a VAR check, with 64 minutes played extended Celtic’s amble, the gap between the teams plain. Still, out of nothing, Daniel MacKay’s 83rd-minute header was reward for the hard-working Caley Jags, who had not played for a few weeks, before Jota clinched the Cup in stoppage-time.

Intriguing days ahead for Celtic, then. Splashed with celebratory champagne and an outpouring of love, Postecoglou knows he will not enjoy this kind of adoration anywhere else.