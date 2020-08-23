Angry Institute left no choice but to accept relegation verdict after seeing appeal fail, fumes chairman Anderson

Relegated Institute have decided not to pursue an appeal against the Irish FA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) - despite an offer of assistance from campaigner Jamie Bryson.

Sunday Life Sport understands the north west club will begrudgingly accept dropping down from the Danske Bank Premiership into the Championship and not take any further action.

An Institute source indicated the club feared the financial implications that may arise from losing the case and also the good will within the Irish League.

Institute were relegated from the top flight after clubs decided to use a mathematical formula to settle league placings in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic bringing a premature end to the season.

'Stute appealed against the decision but were told on Wednesday night the IFA Appeals Board had rejected their case, leaving only the Court of Arbitration for Sport as a last option to stave off relegation.

Bryson has been in dispute with the IFA over the decision to end the Amateur League season early in his role as a representaive of Donaghadee FC.

The high-profile campaigner offered his services to Institute this week, but at a meeting on Friday night the club opted to end their pursuit of the case.

While feeling hard done by, Stute's board members were advised that taking the case to the CAS was a risky and potentially very costly move.

Sunday Life Sport understands the club was also wary of a backlash in the event that the start of the new season is delayed should they take their case to the CAS.

Club chairman Bill Anderson was scathing in his summation of the Appeals Board decision.

"I'm disgusted, baffled, frustrated, and can't understand the logic of the process," he said.

"I wasn't expecting this outcome, even though lots of people told me I shouldn't expect anything from the appeal, but I am an honest person, and I thought honesty and integrity would win through.

"Let me be absolutely clear; there are a lot of good people in Irish football, there are a lot of good clubs and we got lots of support from clubs in the Premiership and Championship throughout the whole process.

"But for me there are significant failings in the way that this was dealt with and those failings really need to be looked at seriously if Irish football is to...to be sure that they have representation of all clubs."

Anderson went on to hint at a perception in some quarters that provincial clubs are not treated the same as the more successful clubs in Belfast.

"It's absolutely astounding. It strikes me as if there are other agendas and motivations, in relation to regional clubs. So called smaller clubs, clubs in the bottom six.

"Sympathy is no good, sympathy doesn't fix wrongs, sympathy is only a statement and what we need is action.

"We need the IFA and NIFL to come out and say whether they would prefer a ten-team league within a 30-mile radius of Belfast, but what does that do for the Warrenpoints, the Dungannons, the Institutes? Do we not have the same access to the powers that be in Belfast? It just doesn't seem right to me.

"The flood at the club three years ago was a natural disaster, this wasn't a natural disaster, this was a man-made disaster.

"This is dereliction of duty, this is a lack of leadership and motivation."