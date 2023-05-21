Anthony Cacace keen to put on a real show as he makes his big Belfast homecoming

It’s been over eight years since Anthony Cacace last boxed in a Belfast ring, so ‘The Apache’ is hoping to give the local support a taste of what they’ve been missing when he defends the IBO super-featherweight title against Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2).

Cacace claimed the title with a career-best performance against Michael Magnesi in Manchester last December and has designs on pushing on further to earn a crack at one of the division’s marquee names.

But there is no taking Saturday’s challenger for granted.

Wrzesinski is a solid fighter but is making a huge step up in class this weekend, while this will be just his third fight outside his homeland.

Cacace is aware the visitor will arrive in town determined to take his big chance, but predicts the Pole will soon realise he is in deep waters once he connects.

“I know that every fight from here is going to be tough, whether it’s a come-forward style or awkward,” said the Belfast man.

“I don’t overlook anything and will always look at the positives in what he does rather than the negatives, so I know I just need to get myself in good order and that’s the most important thing.

“He hasn’t done 12 rounds before and I’m not sure he’s been hit as hard as I hit, so there will be a few new things coming his way. I think judging by my last couple of opponents, he is going to bring something different to the table, so we’ll just see how it pans out.”

Fighting back at home is something Cacace has craved since his last outing at the SSE Arena on the Carl Frampton vs Chris Avalos undercard in February 2015.

It will actually feel a little strange as his usual fight week build-up of travelling and getting used to new surroundings is removed, but he is excited by the prospect of having full backing this time.

“I’m buzzing to be back in Belfast doing my thing,” he confirmed.

“It’s not as easy as you’d think as the whole fight week buzz when you fly away and get the jitters isn’t there. But it’s great as all my family and friends can be there this time.”