Antrim braced for crucial Laois clash as they aim to ease relegation fears

There is a touch of déjà vu to Antrim’s current involvement in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

This time last year the team had not won a match in the competition and that’s very much the case this time round as they prepare to face Laois at Corrigan Park, Belfast today (1pm).

Last season, it was only a Play-Off win against Offaly that allowed the Saffrons to retain their status in the top tier.

Manager Darren Gleeson had been hopeful that it would not go down to the wire again this year but that possibility is still on the horizon.

For the moment, though, the Saffrons can take a degree of comfort from some gutsy displays to date. In their most recent outing, Antrim lost to Waterford by 1-22 to 0-17 but it was only in the closing stages that their rivals managed to stamp their authority on the contest.

Today, Antrim will be confronting a Laois side that are in a similar plight to themselves having yet to get off the mark in the competition.

Team boss Gleeson can take heart from some of his team’s performances to date and is hopeful that they can turn the corner this time.

Gleeson has been frank about his team’s form, admitting that mistakes contributed to some of their defeats, but believes that his side have learned from these experiences.

The challenge for the players today will be to hit the ground running and exert control, particularly as they will be on familiar soil.

Antrim have grown tired of moral victories and are anxious to make an impact where it matters most — in the League table.

The team is not short on experience — Eoghan Campbell, Neil McManus, James McNaughton and Nigel Elliott are among their seasoned campaigners while Conal Cunning, Keelan Molloy, Paddy Burke and Gerard Walsh have been making an impact this year.

Laois, like Antrim, have found the going tough to date but in Stephen Maher, Martin Phelan and Eddie Rowland they have capable forwards while Paddy Purcell, Fiachra Fennell and Ryan Mullaney are other key players in the side.

Should Antrim manage to get off to an encouraging start, there is the reasonable expectation that they could hold the whip hand but this will only prove the case if they can adhere to manager Gleeson’s warning and eliminate mistakes as much as possible.