Antrim braced for Fermanagh test as Ulster quartet step up Tailteann Cup bids

Dominic McEnhill has been to the fore in Antrim’s Tailteann Cup bid

The four Ulster sides remaining in the race to land the Tailteann Cup will face into stiff engagements next Saturday.

Down, Cavan, Fermanagh and Antrim have had relatively straightforward passages to the current stage of the competition but now the pressure is about to be stepped up.

And there is no doubt that the Fermanagh v Antrim tie will hold particular appeal next weekend.

Antrim have won the two games they have played to date while Fermanagh have beaten Leitrim and drawn with Wexford.

Conor Stewart, Ruairi McCann and Dominic McEnhill have been particularly prominent for Antrim to date while Sean Quigley, Ryan Lyons and Ryan Jones have been helping to set the tone for Fermanagh’s performances.

Fermanagh reached the Division Three Final of the League only to lose out to Cavan, who fell to Westmeath in last year’s inaugural Tailteann Cup decider.

Cavan manager Mickey Graham has already revealed that his side are keen to get their hands on the trophy this year.

His side will confront an improved Offaly outfit next Saturday knowing that they must win to keep their trophy hopes alive. Gearoid McKiernan, Ciaran Brady, Paddy Lynch and Dara McVeety are very much in form and they could have a big impact.

Meanwhile, Down have been progressing quietly and emphatic wins over Tipperary and Waterford see them currently sitting at the top of Group Two.

A win over similarly undefeated Meath would bolster Down’s chances of winning the trophy but Colm O’Rourke’s side have regained hunger following a hard Leinster Championship and will prove a tough nut to crack.

Down’s win over Tipperary last weekend was highlighted by some fine individual performances with Odhran Murdock, Shealan Johnston, Pat Havern and Danny Magill impressive.

Havern is proving a top-class marksman from play and frees while Murdock’s versatility and Magill’s stamina and pace are proving invaluable assets.

Victory over Meath would bolster Down’s confidence as they strive to atone for missing out on promotion to Division Two.