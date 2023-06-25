Antrim can let good times roll and reach Tailteann Cup Final: Dominic McEnhill

Dominic McEnhill cannot wait to get out onto the inviting acreage of Croke Park this afternoon.

The Antrim sharpshooter has played a key role in taking his side into this Tailteann Cup Semi-Final against Meath and while he is aware that Colm O’Rourke’s in-form outfit will prove a big test, he believes the occasion will be extra special.

“It’s great to be going there but the important thing is that we win,” reveals McEnhill. “We have been on a bit of a roll recently and our hope is that we can maintain our recent form. We knew going in against Carlow last weekend that it would be tough so it was particularly satisfying to have come out on top.”

And no one had greater cause to relish the victory than McEnhill himself. In scoring 11 of Antrim’s points (seven frees) in their 1-19 to 1-15 success, he stamped his imprint on the game in no uncertain manner.

Now he is hoping to replicate that form this afternoon in Croke Park against a Meath side that are being tipped in many quarters to win the Tailteann Cup.

McEnhill, though, is part of a forward division that has been looking particularly lively to date with players like Patrick McBride, Adam Loughran and Aghagallon clubman Ruairi McCann at concert pitch.

Antrim will be placing heavy emphasis on their defence, though, with skipper Peter Healy, Declan Lynch and goalkeeper Michael Byrne key figures in their back division.

Meath have already shown that they have the capacity to mount counter-attacks and to make the most of their possession. The team may not have fared too well in the recent Allianz League but they are looking sharper just now.

In Jordan Morris, James McEntee and Matthew Costello, Meath possess players who are right on top of their game just now and who are well capable of keeping the Down defence under pressure when in possession.

While Antrim’s teamwork and cohesion have improved, they must be prepared to tackle constantly in order to win turnovers and take the game to the opposition.

And if they can minimise errors and retain possession when the heat is on, they could trim their workload.

Antrim boss McEntee insists: “We will have to put in a huge effort if we are to win. There is no doubt that Laois will feel they are on a bit of a roll at the moment and they will be keen to knock us out of our stride.”