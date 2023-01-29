Antrim determined to begin Allianz League bid on a positive note, says Andy McEntee

New Antrim boss Andy McEntee wants points in the bag

New Antrim manager Andy McEntee had hoped his side might derive encouragement from the Dr McKenna Cup but defeats to Armagh and Cavan, in which they conceded a total of 4-30, did not exactly fan the flame of hope within the county.

But McEntee is hopeful his side will offer a more vibrant challenge when Offaly travel to Corrigan Park today (2pm) in their Division Three opener.

While McEntee blooded some fresh talent in the McKenna Cup, he is hoping that the more experienced edge which his line-up will carry into today’s match can prove effective.

“We have had an opportunity to assess talent and take stock, but now with the League starting. it’s down to business and we want to get points under our belts,” stresses McEntee.

Antrim’s Michael Byrne is among the best goalkeepers in the game, Patrick McBride and skipper Dermot McAleese are sturdy defenders while Dominic McEnhill is razor-sharp up front.

Also in Division Three today, there will be a repeat of last year’s Tailteann Cup Final when Cavan face Westmeath at Cusack Park, Mullingar (2pm).