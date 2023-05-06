Antrim hoping home advantage can pay off in Leinster hurling battle with Kilkenny

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson will have cause to be grateful that his team will have home advantage at Corrigan Park against Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship today.

Having drawn one and lost one of their two games to date, Antrim find themselves anchored at the bottom of the table along with Westmeath and although Kilkenny will prove a major test today, the Saffrons are hoping to glean some form of comfort from their visit.

Kilkenny have looked sharp in the Championship to date and with Billy Ryan, Martin Keogan and the supremely consistent TJ Reid underpinning their scoring strength, they will certainly pose problems for their hosts this afternoon.

But rather than survey the opposition, Antrim will look to their own strengths as they bid to ease themselves away from the foot of the table.

They certainly showed a cutting edge against Wexford last weekend and were unfortunate to go under by a four-point margin (1-30 to 1-26).

Conal Cunning was in superb form in racking up 0-13 while James McNaughton contributed 1-1 and Neil McManus chipped in with a brace of points. All three players can be expected to take their team’s challenge to the Cats this afternoon.

Cunning is currently proving extremely sharp in scoring from play and frees and will certainly be his team’s go-to forward against a Kilkenny defence that does not stand on ceremony.

There is no doubt that the experience of Paddy Burke, Gerard Walsh, Eoghan Campbell and goalkeeper Ryan Elliott can fortify the Saffrons’ defence while Keelan Molloy and Joe Maskey can emerge as other key players.

But there will be pressure on the home defence to stand firm against a Kilkenny attack that can carry a big threat.

Certainly in the long-serving Reid the visitors possess a jewel in terms of scoring and he will require careful policing by the home rearguard.

Much will depend on the level of service that will be provided to the Antrim attack. There is no doubt that McManus, McNaughton and Cunning are a trio who can post scores if fed with possession.

Antrim allowed Wexford off the leash to some extent last weekend but if they can maintain their shape and their discipline this afternoon, they might just salvage something from the contest.

Meanwhile, Down will face Offaly at Ballycran today (1pm) in the Joe McDonagh Cup. This will be a tough test for the home side, who have been struggling of late.