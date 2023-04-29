Antrim hurlers’ second-half fightback not enough as Wexford hold on for Leinster victory

Wexford 1-30 Antrim 1-26

Antrim fans had hoped they could build on their draw against Dublin but they were well off-colour in the first half and trailed by nine at the break.

They improved greatly after the break but had given themselves far too much to do, although had they managed to find a second goal then perhaps the great escape may have been on, but Wexford did enough to see the game out to grab their first points of the competition.

Wexford were bang up for this game and flew out of the traps with three early points, two of those from Rory O'Connor.

Antrim were much too slack, giving Wexford given far too much time and space to do as they wished and there were countless times where they had their pockets picked in possession.

Scores from Sean Elliott and Gerard Walsh suggested they were growing into the game and, although Wexford hit three of the next four points, James McNaughton soloed in on the right and lashed to the net to level.

But the hosts quickly wiped this out with four points on the spin and on 15 minutes they got the goal they had been threatening as Rory O'Connor got onto a long ball and popped to Cathal Dunbar, who was given the freedom of the park to cut inside and blast to the net.

This made it 1-10 to 1-4 but there was no let-up from the hosts as Oisin Foley, Jack O'Connor, Rory O'Connor, Dunbar and Lee Chin popped over the points.

Antrim got to within five thanks to Keelan Molloy and McNaughton, but Wexford kept their foot on the gas, reeling off five on the spin before Conal Cunning landed a free and then a 65 that resulted from a great stop by James Lawlor from Antrim substitute Rian McMullan.

A Chin free on the stroke of half-time put Wexford into a 1-19 to 1-10 lead and they were in no way flattered by that margin.

Antrim were much improved after the break with Neil McManus firing over within seconds and, after Chin replied, a hat-trick of scores from Cunning, McMullan and Conor Johnston left just six in it.

But Wexford always had an answer with Chin plus the O'Connors leading the way, and the gap was eight entering the final quarter.

Antrim were hoping for a second goal to ignite their challenge, but Keelan Molloy was off-target on the spin when off-balance and later had a shot well saved by Lawlor.

Yet the Saffrons stuck to the task with Cunning continuing to knock over the frees to bring his personal haul to 13 for the evening as a little bit of anxiety began to creep into the home support.

Richie Lawlor steadied them with a point in stoppage time and with Antrim now chasing goals, Neil McManus saw a late free whistle over as they fell short by four points.

Wexford are now on the board for the campaign while Antrim will reflect on this game with regrets of how they took much too long to get going and paid for it.

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O'Hanlon, C Foley, S Donohoe (0-1); D O'Keefe, C Hearne; Jack O'Connor (0-5), L Chin (0-8, 4 frees, 1 65), O Foley (0-4); R O'Connor (0-7), L Og McGovern (0-2); C Dunbar (1-2)

Subs: Joe O'Connor for L Ryan (HT), C McDonald for C Hearne (45), K Foley for D O'Keefe (54), M Dwyer for Jack O'Connor (59), R Lawlor (0-1) for C Dunbar (69)

ANTRIM: R Elliot; P Burke, R McGarry, N O'Connor (0-1); G Walsh (0-1 free), E Campbell, S Walsh; M Bradley (0-1), S Elliott (0-1); K Molloy (0-1), J Maskey, J McNaughton (1-1); C Cunning (0-13, 9 frees, 3 65s), N McManus (0-2, 1 free), C Johnston (0-1).

Subs: R McMullan (0-2) for J Maskey (33), P Boyle (0-1) for S Walsh (33), E O'Neill for S Elliott (45), S McAuley (0-1) for C Johnston (55), D Nugent for E Campbell (64)

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary)