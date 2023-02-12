Antrim must cut out costly mistakes, warns Darren Gleeson

Antrim face another tough assignment in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League when they confront Dublin at Parnell Park today (3.30pm) having grappled with Kilkenny last weekend.

The Saffrons to some extent were the authors of their own misfortune against the Cats and were forced to rely rather too heavily on the free-taking of Conal Cunning to keep them in the match. Cunning scored eight of his team’s total of 0-15 from placed balls while Kilkenny notched up 1-18 with debutant Billy Drennan helping himself to 1-8.

Dublin, meanwhile, drew with Waterford and showed in the process that they possess strong scoring power that is best illustrated by Cian O’Sullivan and Donal Burke.

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson is hoping for a more structured performance this time out having pinpointed flaws in his team’s armoury against Kilkenny.

“Basic errors cost us the game at the end of the day. We did not quite manage to cope with their running and use of space when all is said and done,” admits Gleeson.

Having assessed a ration of new faces, Gleeson will parade a more familiar side today.

James McNaughton and Neil McManus bring considerable experience to the Antrim attack while the likes of Michael Bradley and Joe Maskey are expected to hold sway at midfield with both Eoghan Campbell and Gerard Walsh helping to prop up the defence in front of goalkeeper Ryan Elliott.

Antrim showed in winning the Joe McDonagh Cup for the second time in three years last term that they are seldom out of their comfort zone when they oppose quality opposition and the feeling within the camp is that the more games they play against top-quality opponents the better team they themselves will become.

That’s why today’s game is so important. With only a limited number of matches in the League — there are only six teams in Division 1B — every game brings its own pressures and that will certainly be the case at Parnell Park this afternoon where the Saffrons will need to hit the ground running.

Manager Gleeson can call upon some players of real quality from his bench depending on what course the game will take but he is particularly keen to see his team play on the front foot.

“We have to take the game to the opposition and make the most of our scoring opportunities. Dublin showed against Waterford last weekend that they are a very capable team so we know what to expect,” asserts Gleeson.