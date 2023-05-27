Antrim must cut out errors to avoid the drop, warns boss Darren Gleeson

James McNaughton will be out to set the tone for Antrim

Antrim have become all too familiar with the pressure that accompanies participation in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

But that pressure will be magnified today when Darren Gleeson’s side take on Westmeath in their final scheduled fixture at Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Up until last weekend, Antrim had been thought to have had a realistic chance of securing their status in the competition for next year.

But Westmeath strode into the spotlight through a stunning comeback against Wexford that saw them transform what looked like an irretrievable interval deficit of 2-14 to 0-3 into a scarcely credible 4-18 to 2-22 victory.

It was a brace of Niall O’Brien goals that sparked the spectacular Westmeath recovery, thus underpinning their only win to date in the League.

In contrast, Antrim are still awaiting their first victory and with Westmeath’s morale now sky-high following that miraculous recovery against Wexford, the Saffrons’ task this afternoon has assumed gigantic proportions.

With just one point to date, Antrim must win if they are to retain their status for next year and manager Gleeson is all too aware that his players will have to dig deep if they are to achieve this.

While Westmeath were creating national headlines, Antrim were capitulating against Galway, the 5-29 to 1-22 scoreline emphasising the gap between the sides.

Yet Antrim have achieved Houdini-like feats in the past and today, players such as James McNaughton, Conal Cunning, Donal Nugent and Paddy Burke can set the tone for their team’s performance.

Antrim have no fewer than 11 players out of action just now because of injury or illness which certainly does not make manager Gleeson’s selection task any easier.

“While we have absentees, we have also been making errors in games and we are being punished for those. At this level of hurling such errors are invariably going to be costly because of the quality of the opposition,” points out Gleeson.

Westmeath certainly underlined their courage and character last weekend and when it came to scoring, Ciaran Doyle, Joe Boyle, Derek Nicholas and Niall O’Brien were right on top of their game.

The Wexford defence crumbled under constant pressure but the Antrim rearguard must retain its composure and rigidity today if the team is to have any chance of coming out on the right side.

They simply must take their scoring chances and sustain their concentration and effort for the entire game.

Otherwise there could be a fall from grace which would be a great pity given the strenuous efforts the players made to earn their current standing within the sport.