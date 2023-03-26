Antrim must retain strong focus against struggling Longford, says Andy McEntee

Antrim manager Andy McEntee is taking nothing for granted as he plots Longford's downfall — © ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Antrim will be presented with an opportunity to make it back-to-back victories in the Allianz Football League when they confront Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford today (2pm).

The manner in which the Saffrons clipped already-promoted Cavan’s wings last weekend appears to have sparked renewed hope within a county which had been pointless up until then.

They have now secured their place in Division Three for next year and will relish the prospect of getting the better of a Longford side which has struggled in the League from the word go.

But Antrim manager Andy McEntee is nonetheless taking nothing for granted.

“This game against Longford is part of our preparations for the forthcoming Ulster Championship match against Armagh. While I was very pleased with the performance against Cavan, we have to pull out all the stops again,” points out McEntee.

If replicated, the spirit and momentum which took Antrim out of the doldrums last weekend could help provide further hope ahead of the forthcoming Ulster Championship tie against Armagh.

“We are taking things step by step. Longford are the only side on our radar,” adds McEntee.

Antrim players have tended to blow hot and cold over the League but the form of Patrick McBride, Marc Jordan, Dominic McEnhill and Ruairi McCann gives great cause for optimism.

With goalkeeper Michael Byrne still among the best in the business and Odhran Eastwood having expanded his capacity to score from frees and play, Antrim have suddenly acquired an extra edge.

Longford are destined for Division Four and can hardly have any complaints about their fate given their extremely disappointing performances over the League.