Antrim poised for latest huge test in Leinster bid as Henry Shefflin’s Galway lie in wait

Antrim have found the going tough in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship and are unlikely to derive any great level of comfort from their visit to Pearse Stadium, Salthill today where they will face a fired-up Galway side.

One draw from three games to date leaves the Saffrons struggling but manager Darren Gleeson is still keen to see his players rise to the occasion.

Antrim may have contributed to their own misfortune to date by the occasional bout of sloppy defending but Gleeson believes that if the team can minimise errors and deploy their pace to good effect, they might just come good.

Galway have been purring along in the Leinster series with players such as Brian Concannon, Ciaran Fahy, Conor Cooney, Tiarnan Killeen and Liam Collins setting the tone.

Antrim have tended to play in fits and starts yet if they manage to bring a sustained performance to the table today they might just create something of an upset. However, a raft of injuries will certainly not help their cause.

Neil McManus and Conall Bohill are the latest names on the injury list, joining team captain Eoghan Campbell, Phelim Duffin, Nigel Elliott and Seaan Elliott.

Daniel McKernan is one name off the injury list, but today comes too soon for the versatile Sarsfields’ man. His clubmate Niall McKenna is back and is named in the forwards

Since Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin (below)took over the managerial reins, Galway have been playing with more conviction and authority. They will be particularly keen to chalk up another victory today given that the Leinster series is reaching the concluding stages.

Galway’s positive style, their hunger for scores and their ability to transform defence into attack at lightning pace can undo most sides, something of which Antrim are acutely aware. The Ulster side’s desire to remain in the Leinster series is palpable as they strive to come to terms with the higher standard of opposition they encounter.

Galway are well accustomed to more than holding their own in Leinster. Of the three games they have played, they have beaten Wexford and Westmeath and drawn with Kilkenny and after confronting the Saffrons their last League game is against Dublin.

Indeed, Galway have shown that they are more than comfortable in the environment.

The Westerners have their sights set on the title and know victory today would perhaps thrust them into the limelight as potential champions.