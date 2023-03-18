Antrim take huge step towards Division Three safety by denting Cavan’s promotion bid

Antrim 1-17 2-12 Cavan

Antrim took a huge step towards safety at Corrigan Park on Saturday as they avoided a repeat of their late collapse against Fermanagh to hang on and dent Cavan's promotion hopes on Sunday.

Heading into this game, the Breffnimen needed just a draw to seal back-to-back promotions but seemed a side who simply had to show up for long stages until a crazy final 16 minutes all in when they burst to life and left Antrim hanging on.

For the home support, there were clear flashbacks of their defeat to Fermanagh at the same venue three weeks previous when they squandered a big lead to get caught at the last and they would have had their hearts in their mouths again, but this time they held out to banish those ghosts and also a drubbing in Mullingar a fortnight back.

Andy McEntee would have sought a response from his players and he got it as they sounded early warning when Eoghan McCabe sent a direct ball into Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann on five minutes who thumped to the net.

They did get a little luck with Cavan's Jack McKenna palming over when the goal was at his mercy and the crossbar later denying the Cavan man, but they led 1-7 to 0-4 at the half with Paddy McBride and Odhran Eastwood kicking two apiece.

The duo would pick up where they left off after the break to help push the gap out to 10 and although Cavan picked up the pace a little with substitutes Gearóid McKiernan and Conor Madden getting on the board, the gap remained nine on 60 minutes.

However, the visitors gathered a head of steam with three points in quick succession followed by a stunning goal by Conor Madden to narrow the gap to two.

A pair of Eastwood frees appeared to have settled it, but seconds after Cavan's Conor Smith missed from yards out, Paddy Lynch lashed home to leave the minimum in it.

There would be no repeat of the Fermanagh loss for Antrim this time, however, as they got upfield and McBride kicked his fifth of the day to seal their win and leave them in a great position to beat the drop.

Scorers for Antrim: O Eastwood 0-6 (2f), P McBride 0-5, (R McCann (Aghagallo) 1-0, D McEnhill 0-2, M Jordan 0-1, P McCormick 0-1, R McCann (Creggan) 0-1 (free), S McGarry 0-1

Scorers for Cavan: C Madden 1-2, P Lynch 1-1, C Madden 0-3, G McKiernan 0-2 (both frees), R Galligan 0-2 (both 45s), J McKenna 0-1, C Smith 0-1