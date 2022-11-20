Antrim’s Mark Allen shows all his experience to edge out Jack Lisowski and make UK Championship final

Mark Allen last night put his 6-5 victory over Jack Lisowski in a late night thriller down to “experience” after taking another massive step towards what could prove to be his greatest ever season, securing a place in today’s Cazoo UK Championship final in York against Chinese superstar Ding Junhui.

Allen is now on the brink of his second elite ‘Triple Crown’ triumph, following on from a memorable success in the 2018 Masters, and will start favourite against Ding in the best of 19 frame encounter for the £250,000 top prize.

Allen said: “I have the experience of these type of matches. But Jack is such a good player that he will come back from this. I want to win this tournament.”

The World No.9 had too much quality last night for Cheltenham’s 31-year-old World No.12 Lisowski, who has blazed a trail in York this week, culminating in a record-equalling four successive centuries in Friday’s 6-1 triumph over former World champion Shaun Murphy.

Ding, meanwhile, survived a late rally from Tom Ford to win 6-3 yesterday, maintaining his chances of becoming only the fourth player to win this title on four occasions.

Victory would make Ding the only player other than Ronnie O’Sullivan (seven titles), Steve Davis (six) and Stephen Hendry (five) to win this event four times, putting him ahead of all-time greats John Higgins and Neil Robertson who have three UK titles apiece.

Ding will be playing in his 21st ranking event final and aiming for his 15th title. Since he beat Stephen Maguire in the 2019 final here in York, Ding had reached only one ranking event semi-final prior to this week. He is currently 38th in the world, so this run at the York Barbican is a remarkable return to form for the 35-year-old.

He had to win two qualifying matches just to make it to the venue – and if he goes on to lift the trophy he’ll be the first qualifier to do so since his own 2005 triumph. The title would also come with a return to the top 16 and the added bonus of a place in January’s Cazoo Masters.

Having thrashed Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-0 in the quarter-finals on Friday, Ding came into yesterday’s tie on the crest of a wave, and swept into a 5-0 lead. Ford recovered to 5-3 but it was too little and too late for the Englishman, who is still seeking his first ranking title.

The first frame came down to a safety battle with two reds on the table. Ding laid a tough snooker behind the yellow, and from the chance that followed he cleared for 1-0, and a break of 55 in the second doubled his lead.

Ford had a clear scoring chance in frame three but, with the balls at his mercy, he ran out of position on 26. He later missed a difficult black to a top corner when he trailed 27-33, handing Ding the chance to add 24 and extend his advantage. A break of 84 made it 4-0 at the interval.

In frame five, Ford made 46 before missing a straight-forward pink to a top corner. Again that proved costly as Ding made an excellent 62 clearance for 5-0.

Then came the fight-back from the Leicester man as breaks of 77, 64 and 64 got him back to 5-3. He looked set to pull another back as he potted eight reds with blacks in frame nine, only to miss a red to a top corner on 64. Ding countered with 37, then took advantage of a botched safety from his opponent on the penultimate red to secure victory.

“I did feel pressure in the end when he got back to 5-3, and in the end I was lucky that he left me a red,” said Sheffield-based Ding. ”I wasn’t making big breaks so I just scored as many points as I could then played safe and waited for the next chance.

“I have confidence to win. I’ll keep my eye on the shots and concentrate fully. I’m enjoying it and feeling good. I think it helps that I have played in the final three times before. I know how to play in a final.

“It’s been tough for me in the last three seasons. My fans are waiting for me to win a tournament – and so am I. It’s a great chance.”

Ford said: “I was terrible out there, Ding didn’t play great himself, but he played the better of us. I just couldn’t control the white, it was rolling just a little bit extra and when I was falling out of position it was just getting harder and harder. From 5-0 I was just trying to get a respectable scoreline.

"I could have won that last frame to make it 5-4 and then all of a sudden, it’s a different game. I’ve got to take the positives that I’ve done well this week getting to the semis.”