Ards boss Matthew Tipton hopes new recruits can help his side compensate for ‘silly’ points lost in the first half of the season

World Champion gymnast Rhys McClenaghan was presented with an Ards jersey by chairman Warren Patton at half-time of yesterday's match

Matthew Tipton has promised that his Ards team will get back on the horse after they failed to produce a golden performance on New Year’s Eve, despite the presence of world champion gymnast Rhys McClenaghan.

Newtownards man McClenaghan was presented with an Ards jersey by club chairman Warren Patton at half-time, but his hometown team failed to produce the perfect routine against Dundela.

A slip allowed Rhys Annett to give the Duns the lead in the 58th minute, but Ards restored balance thanks to an Eamon Scannell strike.

Tipton said: “It was a good game between two sides willing to have a go.

“I thought we played some good stuff and we looked more solid at the back than we did on Boxing Day. We were poor against Knockbreda, losing 3-2. We concede far too many goals from set-plays which is a major issue that we will work on. We brought Johnny Taylor back into the starting line-up and that made us look much more solid. Greg Hall also did well at right-back after a few weeks at centre-back.

“We’ve dropped too many silly points in the first half of the season and we need to tighten that up in the second half. I’ve brought in Karl Hamill and Aidan Steele, so hopefully they will help us do that.”

Dundela manager Paul Harbinson believes his team are now entering a period of transition.

Yesterday’s game was Coleraine-bound Eamon Fyfe and Portadown target Lee Chapman’s last for the club. Chris Rodgers and Eoghan McCawl — also set for the Ports — had already kicked their last ball for the Duns, while Premiership sides are scouting teenage talents Annett and Ryan McKay.

Harbinson said: “It was a great advertisement for Championship football in front of a big crowd.

“It was open but, at the same time, both teams defended well. Great to watch and I think a draw was a fair result.

“It’s a period of transition for us. It’s no secret we are losing players, but I’m working hard to bring in some fresh faces.”