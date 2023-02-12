Armagh are in the hunt for All-Ireland glory again this year, says Jimmy Smyth

When Armagh met Dublin in the 1977 All-Ireland Football Final, Jimmy Smyth from the Clan na gael club in Lurgan captained the side.

While the Orchard County may have entered the game against a backdrop of great expectation, Dublin’s experience and scoring power were to prove too much.

Fast forward to today and retired schoolteacher Smyth’s passion for football is as great as ever and his loyalty to Armagh unbending.

And just as Armagh entered that All-Ireland decider 46 years ago having been carried along on a wave of emotion, Smyth believes the current side are capable of being in at the death when the destination of ‘Sam’ is being determined.

“I think that the great expectations surrounding the 1977 side are being replicated right now in the wake of the progress the team made last year. They reached the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals and there is a feeling now that they can be in the hunt for the ultimate glory again this time round,” insists Smyth.

“I think this current side can get up there again.

“They are unbeaten in the League but must prove themselves in their five remaining games.”