Armagh desperate to end 15-year wait for Ulster silverware: Rory Grugan

Ciaran Mackin can play a key role for Armagh in the Ulster Final clash with Derry — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has had to exercise patience in his quest for silverware on the inter-county front.

And therein lies more than a touch of sporting irony.

Twenty-one years ago McGeeney as team captain accepted the Sam Maguire Cup for the one and only time in the orchard county’s history to date but reclaiming the coveted trophy has proved beyond the gambit of successive Armagh sides in the interim.

Today, though, McGeeney is hoping to see Armagh end a 15-year hiatus by reclaiming the Ulster senior football title and with it the Anglo-Celt Cup which they have not won since 2008.

Standing in their way will be a formidable Derry side that, having captured the provincial crown for the first time in twenty-four years last year, will be reluctant to relinquish it.

While McGeeney’s side face what will be a demanding examination of their talents out on the pitch, he himself will be pitting his tactical skills against a new foe in Ciaran Meenagh who has found himself thrust into void created by Rory Gallagher’s decision to step back from his Derry role on Friday.

Meenagh will bring considerable coaching experience and no little motivational skills to the table as his players focus on the alluring prize of back-to-back titles.

Armagh may have shown consistency in the championship in beating Antrim, Cavan and Down but they failed to negotiate some stiff hurdles in Division One of the league and were ultimately forced into Division Two.

Their opposition in the Ulster Championship to date has come from Division Three which means that McGeeney’s men have not been unduly tested.

That will certainly not be the case today against a fired-up Derry outfit that are keen to retain the provincial crown and take a further step to a potentially greater goal.

Armagh selector and coach Ciaran McKeever acknowledges that there were some hiccups along the way in the league but is confident the team can carry their recent improved form into today’s contest against a Derry side that is aiming to make it back to back titles.

“Derry have been showing good form over this past couple of seasons and they will want to win this final to make it back to back titles,” points out McKeever.

“Obviously we will be doing our best to prevent that but we will have to see how things go. It’s very difficult to predict things ahead of games but hopefully we will rise to the challenge.”

It was during the Allianz League that injuries disrupted Armagh’s itinerary and made for enforced changes in the side but the return of a handful of key players has helped to boost morale.

Derry too have had injuries but appear to now have a much more settled line-up as they seek to extend their dominance of the provincial scene.

While today offers that challenge, the match will ask big questions of Derry’s dedication, concentration and experience.

There is no doubt that the backdrop to the match has become clouded but when the teams take the field the Anglo-Celt will be the total focus of every player who sees action.

With Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Chrissy McKaigue and Shane McGuigan forming the backbone of the team, Derry feel they have the right balance of experience and emerging youth as they prepare to face their orchard county foes.

But Armagh are certainly not short on experience. Aidan Nugent, Aaron McKay, Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell and Andrew Murnin are among their veterans but are nonetheless continuing to put their shoulder to the wheel.

Ciaran Mackin, Ben Crealey, Shane McPartlan, Conor Turbitt and Jemar Hall represent the new breed of players who have made people sit up and take notice.

Mackin in particular has proved a dynamic force in going forward at speed while McPartlan is a durable force at midfield and Hall has been looking particularly sharp in attack.

The Armagh defence has tended to be brittle on occasions while Derry could be said to have suffered from the same flaw lately.

Armagh joint skipper Aidan Nugent perhaps best sums up his team’s approach to the game when he says: “We have players in our side who have been trying for a number of years to get their hands on an Ulster medal. They see this as a big opportunity and they just like the rest of us will be giving it everything. When the ball is thrown in, the whole emphasis on the part of both teams will be on winning the game.”