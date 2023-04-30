Armagh face huge test against Down in Ulster Semi-Final: Aidan Forker

Armagh's Aidan Forker has been impressed with the newer faces in the squad — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Long-serving Armagh defender Aidan Forker believes his team’s clash with Down in today’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final at Clones will be a major test of their credentials.

Forker, now in his early 30s and more committed than ever, has derived comfort from his team’s Championship wins over Antrim and Cavan but is aware that it’s a revitalised Down outfit that will be forming the opposition.

Indeed, the manner in which Down eclipsed Donegal last weekend by cementing their advantage in the final quarter has been duly noted by Forker and his Orchard County colleagues.

Armagh may have been relegated to Division Two of the League while Down will remain in Division Three for another year but the traditional rivalry between the sides will ensure that battle will commence on a level footing.

Last year, Armagh reached the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals in which they lost to Galway in a penalty shoot-out and they are now keen to make more Championship progress.

Forker’s experience coupled with the solid defensive resistance that Armagh can offer may frustrate the Down attack but with both sides set to adopt an attacking policy, there could yet be a healthy scoring return.

“There is no doubt that new players have come in and done very well,” says Forker. “ You look at players like Shane McParlan, Ben Crealey and Conor Turbitt and they are coming through strongly. They have taken their chance.”

Manager Kieran McGeeney has been forced to take bold decisions because of an ever-lengthening injury list but the form of the new faces in the side has encouraged him ahead of today’s game.

And Forker believes that having already beaten Cavan and Antrim, Armagh will make a strong bid to clinch their place in the provincial Final.

“It’s a big challenge for the side but we will be up for it. The Championship has created a buzz as we have moved along and now that we are down to the last four the heat has really been turned up,” insists Forker.

Meanwhile, Armagh shooting star Conor Turbitt is set to provide a tough test for the Down defence. The Clan Eireann clubman landed 15 points against Antrim and Cavan and is likely to be the team’s go-to player again today.

Turbitt was a revelation against Cavan, his roaming tactics and willingness to ply other players with possession ensuring that he will be given strong attention by the Down defence.

By half-time last Saturday, Turbitt had five points on the board and might well have had more. With Rian O’Neill having started as a substitute, he is likely to be given the same role today as he continues his improvement from a recent quad injury.

Manager McGeeney is hoping he will not be called upon to reproduce the spectacular save he pulled off last Saturday.