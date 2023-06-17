Armagh focused on showdown with Galway after last year’s shoot-out heartache

Memories of Armagh’s loss to Galway in last year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final after a penalty shoot-out are still vivid and have underpinned the interest in Sunday’s meeting between the sides in the All-Ireland Group Two round-robin series to some extent.

It’s at Sean MacDermott Park, Carrick-on Shannon (4.00pm) that the sides will renew their rivalry with Galway already assured of a place in the last eight.

But manager Kieran McGeeney is urging his team to focus on the job in hand and concentrate especially on hitting the ground running in a match that they desperately want to win.

Their recent loss to Tyrone (0-13 to 0-11) served to temporarily deflate McGeeney’s men but their appetite has now been revived and this means that Galway can expect a torrid test this afternoon for which they will be expected to bring their ‘A’ game to the table.

Galway indeed have been showing a consistent level of form which is encouraging manager Padraic Joyce as he bids to go one better than last year when Kerry beat his side in the All-Ireland Final.

And while Damien Comer and Shane Walsh remain two of Galway’s most lethal forwards, the recent impact made by Robert Finnerty and Matthew Tierney has further bolstered their attack.

With wily campaigner Paul Conroy continuing to shore up the midfield sector and Sean Kelly a defensive pillar, Galway are a solid, combative side who portray both physicality and style.

Armagh boss McGeeney is under no illusions about the task awaiting his side.

“Galway are a very solid outfit. They defend well and make it difficult for opponents to create space. This is going to be a difficult game for us,” muses McGeeney.

While Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt and Stefan Campbell will carry a big threat up front for Armagh and Jarly Og Burns, Aaron McKay and Greg McCabe remain defensive pillars, it’s at midfield that they will require to impose themselves if they are to come out on the right side in this one.

“Galway are strong in the central area and if their attack sees enough of the ball they can be very dangerous,” adds McGeeney.

His own side are particularly anxious to atone for recent lapses and cannot afford to find themselves chasing the game given Galway’s cohesion and slick teamwork that have been serving them so well of late.

In the All-Ireland Group Two round-robin series to date, Galway have beaten Tyrone and Westmeath but even though they are under no pressure going into this afternoon’s game this does not mean they will be imparting any mercy in Armagh’s direction.