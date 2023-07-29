Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty set to be sidelined until new year with serious ankle injury

Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty will be out until at least 2024

Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty, who has been the essence of consistency this year, sustained a serious ankle injury while playing outfield for his club Grange against St Peter’s, Lurgan in the Armagh All-County League on Friday night.

Rafferty, who was handed the goalkeeping role by manager Kieran McGeeney some time ago having previously been outstanding at midfield, had morphed into one of the best custodians in the country, not merely because of his shot-stopping ability but because of his penchant for driving forward to initiate attacks.

It is understood that the versatile Rafferty will be out for the rest of this year and may well miss the start of the 2024 season in January.

He played a major part in helping Armagh to reach this year’s Ulster Final, in which they lost to Derry on penalties, before going on to distinguish himself in the All-Ireland Championship series.

His father Peter proved a key player for Armagh in the past and Ethan has certainly inherited his commitment and dedication to both club and county.

Not only is Ethan a talented footballer but he is also proficient in the sport of road bowls, which is hugely popular in the Armagh city area, and he was due to participate in next weekend’s All-Ireland finals at Eglish.

It’s not the first time injury has halted his inter-county career, with a cruciate knee injury ending his 2021 season and, before that, a serious shoulder injury in 2018 bringing his involvement to a premature end that year.

A meeting of Armagh clubs is due to be held on Tuesday week to determine if current manager McGeeney, now the longest-serving boss in the country following the departure of Clare manager Colm Collins, will be retained for a further period.

McGeeney has been at the helm for nine seasons and played a big part in moulding the careers of players such as Rafferty.