Armagh having their key players available could have a huge bearing on Donegal clash

The curtain went up on the Ulster Senior Football Championship last weekend and by next weekend we will be halfway through proceedings, which illustrates just how quickly provincial competitions can unfurl.

Today, though, the spotlight will be on MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey where Donegal and Armagh, two counties who have built up an intense Championship rivalry, will go head to head in the first of the Ulster Quarter-Finals.

It’s a match that will take place against a backdrop of eager anticipation, a highly charged atmosphere and the inevitable element of controversy.

But from Armagh’s perspective, all’s well that ends well — for the moment at least.

Faced with the possibility of confronting Donegal without the formidable trio of Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell, manager Kieran McGeeney would surely have been pondering various permutations.

But with the suspensions imposed on the three players having been rescinded in midweek following a successful plea to the Central Appeals Committee, the Orchard County will have an extra spring in their step when they take the field.

I believe Mackin’s huge reserves of energy, ability to cover ground, sharp defensive mindset and a massive work ethic could now prove invaluable. And as joint skipper and a key go-to figure up front, Nugent’s skill, vision and opportunism will come into play.

Stand by, too, for Campbell to make his now customary contribution by getting the crowd going with his no-nonsense style of direct running and accurate finishing when he comes off the bench.

Donegal’s decision to accept the suspensions imposed on Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry means the duo will miss the game but McGee has been troubled by injury lately while the latter is finding his feet in the side having recently returned from a tour of duty with the Defence Forces abroad.

Declan Bonner’s side last won the All-Ireland title in 2012 while Armagh’s only acquaintance with ‘Sam’ to date was in 2002 but in truth neither side has looked capable of delivering the ‘big one’ over the course of more recent years.

While Donegal have succumbed to opponents in important Championship matches lately, Armagh have flattered to deceive which means that both teams will feel they have a point to prove today.

When they last met in the Ulster Championship two years ago, Donegal were the complete masters in a one-sided confrontation at Breffni Park, Cavan. Since then both teams have undergone changes with fresh talent having burst through to the surface.

And despite the controversy and debate that has preceded today’s fixture, I honestly believe that Donegal and Armagh are capable of delivering as good a game as we are going to get all year.

While much was made of potential absentees from the Armagh side, they will feel more comfortable now that three of their most valuable assets are available.

Lob in the not inconsiderable bonus that players such as Rian O’Neill, Rory Grugan, Aidan Forker, Jarly Og Burns, Tiernan Kelly and Aaron McKay will be in the vanguard of Armagh’s effort and you are left in no doubt that quality will abound on the field of play.

Donegal may feel they will be somewhat discomfited by the loss of McGee and McFadden-Ferry but with Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh, Patrick McBrearty, Brendan McCole, Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson on duty there is a solid, uncompromising look to the side.

Neither side distinguished themselves in the League but today represents an opportunity for each to make a declaration in relation to their Championship intent.

They share the frustration of having endured so near yet so far episodes in the drive for provincial progress lately but it will be a case of all hands to the pumps this afternoon.

Munster Council has shown that Easter Sunday games could offer fans an enthralling day out

The Ulster Senior Football Championship is a competition which we all cherish and which is beginning to recapture its image and status following the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic over the course of the past two years in particular.

While the Fermanagh v Tyrone match last Saturday might have been viewed in the eyes of some as a low-key opener, I have no doubt that between now and the end of the month interest will mushroom in the competition and fans will flock to games.

While today’s Donegal v Armagh tie will have magnetic appeal, I feel sure that the forthcoming Monaghan v Down clash will also create huge interest while the Tyrone v Derry Quarter-Final will undoubtedly take on a life of its own.

The Ulster Council is certainly pushing out the boat a little further in a bid to entice spectators into grounds after what was a somewhat downbeat initial promotion drive and in this respect I think we could take a lesson from the Munster Council.

In staging two thrilling hurling games last Sunday — Limerick v Cork and Waterford v Tipperary — I think the southern province proved that even on Easter Sunday fans can be persuaded to leave their homes.

There were huge crowds at both games and I have to say that I found it rather pleasant to relax at home and watch the televised action from the ties.

There had been misgivings in some quarters that staging the matches on Easter Sunday might incur an element of risk but in the event it proved something of a master stroke.

Perhaps it might not necessarily have been ideal for players, team managements, match officials and others who probably missed out on family life or other activities but I feel that at the end of the day the image of the GAA and the sport of hurling were enhanced.

With the provincial Championships starting so early in the year, players are to a certain extent being robbed of occasions such as St Patrick’s Day and Easter but I suppose this goes with the new fixtures curriculum.

It made me reflect that when holiday periods come round, inter-county players invariably find themselves immersed in tough training sessions for matches that really matter.

This is a situation we are going to have to live with going forward although it may well be that aspects of the split season could be debated when the annual fixtures calendar is completed.

In the meantime, it’s onwards and upwards.