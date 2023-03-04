Armagh last distance against Donegal to boost Division One safety drive

Armagh’s Rory Grugan with fans after the victory over Donegal — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Donegal's Jason McGee is surrounded by Conor Turbitt and Greg McCabe of Armagh — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney takes in his surroundings before the game — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Armagh ace Ciaran Mackin does his best to discomfit Donegal's Jason McGee — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Armagh produced a storming finish to see off dogged Donegal 0-13 to 0-10 at the Athletic Grounds last night to boost hopes of retaining their slot in the top bracket of the Allianz Football League.

In a pulsating encounter in which no quarter was asked or given, the home team dug deep into their reserves of stamina and commitment to pocket two precious points.

A 12,582 crowd were kept on tenterhooks as Donegal staged a second-half rally and indeed it looked at one point as if they might win but Armagh’s work rate and courage brought their own reward in a nail-biting finish.

Donegal started in sprightly fashion but it was Kieran McGeeney’s men who slipped into a more comfortable gear in the opening quarter.

Armagh’s Conor Turbitt and Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton traded points, the latter landing a long-range free, and it was the home side who carried a much greater threat going forward.

With Aidan Forker and Jarly Og Burns prompting from the back, the home side’s rhythm discomfited Paddy Carr’s outfit, who were forced onto the back foot.

And when Forker, Andrew Murnin and Rian O’Neill pounced for points, the home side looked comfortable at 0-4 to 0-1.

Donegal’s over-elaboration saw them concede possession on occasions, a combination of Armagh’s tigerish tackling and their own handling errors restricting their ability to keep the home defence under pressure.

Niall O’Donnell scooped a Donegal point in the 22nd minute but just when it seemed as if they were about to mount a revival, Stefan Campbell and the mercurial O’Neill brought their experience into play in netting two further points for the home side.

Oisin Gallen, who looked dangerous when in possession, whipped over a Donegal free in the 32nd minute before the lively Murnin added gloss to Armagh’s first-half display by fisting over a long-range O’Neill free to leave the home side in front by 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

But it was in the third quarter that Donegal took the game by the scruff of the neck and two points from Hugh McFadden and Gallen proved the precursor to a bout of dominance that saw Shaun Patton and McFadden add further scores to leave the match delicately balanced at 0-8 to 0-7.

However, in a stunning eight-minute spell, Murnin, O’Neill and substitute Rory Grugan potted points that saw the Orchard County take a 0-11 to 0-7 lead.

Even then Donegal had no intention of lobbing in the towel. Ciaran Thompson, Jamie Brennan and Jason McGee piloted over points to leave Armagh ahead by just a point.

In a dramatic finish, O’Neill landed his fifth point for Armagh while Burns fired over a spectacular effort from play to ensure that his side will approach their last two League games against Galway and Tyrone fortified by hope rather than resigned to life in a lower tier next year.

Armagh:E Rafferty; B McCambridge, A Forker, P Burns; A McKay, G McCabe, J McElroy; C Mackin, J Og Burns; J Duffy, C Cumiskey, S Campbell; R O’Neill, A Murnin, C Turbitt. Subs: T Kelly for Duffy (55), R Grugan for Turbitt (57), R McQuillan for Campbell (60), N Grimley for Cumiskey (71). Scorers: R O’Neill 0-5 (4f), A Murnin 0-3, J Og Burns 0-2, A Forker, S Campbell, R Grugan 0-1 each

Donegal:S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, P Mohan; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher; C McGonagle, J McGee; M Lagan, D O Baoill, C O’Dowd; C Ward, O Gallen, J Brennan. Subs: H McFadden for Ward (34), C Thompson for McGonagle (48), R O’Donnell for Gaallen (62), J McKelvey for Gallagher (66).

Scorers: S Patton 0-2, O Gallen 0-2 (2f), H McFadden 0-2, C O’Donnell, C Thompson, J Brennan, J McGee 0 -1 each.

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)