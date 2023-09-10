Armagh must retain spirit to recover from setbacks in 2024, says Kieran McGeeney

Armagh football team manager Kieran McGeeney is stepping up his quest for potential new talent as the County Championship moves into top gear.

McGeeney, who was recently re-appointed by the county board to remain as boss for another year, is particularly keen to make an impact in 2024.

He has already observed the return of experienced players such as Niall Grimley (Madden), Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers) and Tiarnan Kelly (Clann Eireann) to their respective club sides following lay-offs and it’s perhaps no coincidence that those same teams are still very much in the frame for the Orchard County title.

With Armagh having been relegated to Division Two, McGeeney admits that it will require a big effort on the part of his players if the team are to regain a slot in Division One.

With Ethan Rafferty a long-term injury victim and joint skipper Aidan Nugent having been troubled by injury earlier this year, McGeeney is anxious to have a full panel of players at his disposal when the new season gets under way.

O’Neill has been showing particularly good form in the colours of Crossmaglen Rangers as the County Championship moves into overdrive and his anticipated presence in the midfield zone for Armagh in the early part of next year will be seen as a major boost.

“There is no doubt that we were forced to absorb a few setbacks both in terms of injuries and losing vital matches in penalty shoot-outs. This did not help us in terms of morale but if we can get people back on board and assuming that our spirit is good, I feel we can show signs of recovery,” points out McGeeney.

With Raymond Galligan hoping to settle in quickly as the new Cavan manager and Jim McGuinness all set for his second coming with Donegal, there is no doubt that pressure will be on teams from the start in 2024.

The Tyrone management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been given another three years in charge and having supervised the county’s 2021 All-Ireland title triumph the duo will be keen to repeat that feat.

“Obviously we would like to have a full panel of players but we will see how we go,” states Logan.

With Mattie Donnelly still recovering from injury, there is nonetheless still optimism that he might return in early 2024. Donnelly had been wielding a big influence in the side and his absence could be felt.