Armagh must show that lessons have been learned from Ulster woe for Donegal reunion: Joe Kernan

Few people have given as much service to Armagh as a player and manager as Joe Kernan.

It was in 2002 that he scaled a new peak by guiding the Orchard County to their only All-Ireland title to date and since then his passion for football has remained undiminished.

And today, the Crossmaglen legend hopes to see his native county complement last Sunday’s stunning victory over Tyrone by taming Donegal in the second round of the All-Ireland Qualifiers and thus book their place in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals.

But Kernan is adamant in pronouncing what he believes is “the absolute necessity” for the team to have taken on board the lessons they learned from that shattering Ulster Championship defeat to Donegal six weeks ago.

“It’s crucial that those lessons have been taken on board,” stresses Kernan.

“While I, like many others, was delighted to hail that great victory over Tyrone, the manner in which we allowed Donegal to boss that game, the chances we missed, the possession we surrendered — these are all faults that we simply cannot afford to show if we are to have any hope of winning.”

Even though four players — Tiernan Kelly, Niall Grimley and the Mackin brothers Connaire and Ciaran — will be missing, Kernan still clings to the belief that Armagh have the strength in depth required to come good this afternoon.

“We saw against Tyrone last weekend that Kieran McGeeney has talent at his disposal with players such as Mark Shields and Ross McQuillan among others that were brought on. They stepped up to the mark and I believe that Kieran will have to avail of his bench, particularly as this will be the team’s second game in a week,” points out Kernan.

And the ex-county boss views Armagh’s progress in the Championship to date as a very encouraging sign from McGeeney’s perspective.

“Kieran has worked hard to keep the panel together and he appears to be getting some sort of reward now but there is still a way to go,” stresses Kernan.

“Donegal will be very hungry and they certainly have talent in depth.

“They have beaten Armagh twice this year and that says it all, but we have nothing to fear following that terrific display against Tyrone.

“What we need to show here is belief, commitment and character and if we can bring these three qualities to the table in spades I don’t think we will be too far away at the end of the day.”

The Qualifiers tend to bring out the best in teams but Kernan is convinced that Armagh must hit the ground running if they are to have any chance of making it into the last-eight in the All-Ireland title race.

“We cannot afford to let Donegal get into their stride,” raps Kernan.

“Look what happened against Tyrone last weekend. We gave away a goal after three minutes and a lot of people in the Athletic Grounds thought it was curtains for us. But the team pulled themselves together and by half-time they were in a fairly comfortable place, in my view.”

Donegal, though, will be keen to lay down a marker to the effect that they will wish to make it a hat-trick of competitive wins over Armagh this year —and we’re not halfway through 2022 yet.

“Yes, they will have taken confidence from those two wins over us but that’s no more than you would expect,” points out Kernan.

“I think that when Armagh put in the tackles and try and knock Donegal out of their stride then they will take inspiration from that.

“As the match against Tyrone progressed last Sunday, Armagh played with greater conviction and purpose and that’s what we want to see here.”

Armagh’s tendency to surrender possession too easily on occasions last Sunday caused widespread palpitations within the packed Athletic Grounds and Kernan does not want any repeat of that in this afternoon’s game.

“We simply cannot afford to give the ball away or we will be punished, it’s as simple as that,” declares Kernan.

“We have to protect the ball and put it to work for us.

“When you have the likes of Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh, Patrick McBrearty and Eoghan Ban Gallagher facing you, you simply cannot afford to take any risks.”