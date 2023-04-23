Armagh quick to turn their attention to Ulster Semi-Final after surviving against Cavan

Cavan 0-12 Armagh 1-14

Armagh sampled a fusion of joy and anxiety in this gripping Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final tie at a saturated Breffni Park last night.

The Orchard County glided smoothly through the first-half before living dangerously after the interval when Cavan dug deep into their reservoir of courage and character before eventually bowing to their opponents’ experience and finishing skills.

Indeed, Kieran McGeeney’s men looked to have stamped their authority on the first-half to such an extent that the second-half was being viewed as a mere formality but in the event it proved anything but.

With man of the match Conor Turbitt in imperious scoring form — he finished with seven points (four frees) — and Ben Crealey snapping up an opportunist goal just before half-time, Armagh appeared to be laying the ground work for a majestic performance.

But even though they led by 1-0 to 0-6 at the half-way stage and soared into a seemingly unassailable lead of 1-14 to 0-8 by the end of the third quarter, Armagh were sharply reined in by the work-rate and tenacity of their opponents.

Paddy Lynch and Gearoid McKiernan combined to land seven points for the Breffni side, Dara McVeety was the architect of many of their attacks and Padraig Faulkner was the fulcrum of a defiant defence.

And had it not been for a spectacular goal line save by Rian O’Neill in the dying embers of the game, anything could have happened.

But it’s Armagh who advance to next Sunday’s Semi-Final in Clones and selector Ciaran McKeever knows that the pressure will certainly be racked up for that occasion.

“All our energy and focus will now go into this Semi-Final. It’s a huge match for us and we will certainly be up for it. As far as we concerned, we are very anxious to bring our best game to the table and show what we can do,” points out McKeever.

“We had a very good first-half performance that we have to be very happy with. Obviously Conor Turbitt is playing great stuff at the minute and the fact that we got another handful of points in this game further underlines his value to the side.

“Everyone knows the capabilities that he has. He has made a really good impact since coming into the side and naturally we would hope that he will continue in this vein. Cavan certainly put it up to us in the second-half and we were under pressure. I suppose that save by Rian O’Neill was huge from our perspective coming when it did.”

The fact that Cavan scored the last four points in the match was certainly not lost on McKeever nor was the fact that Armagh tended to make things difficult for themselves.

“We are obviously trying to have a full squad available going forward but you have to deal with injuries. But this being the case, other guys are going to be afforded the opportunity to stake their claim for places and some have been very impressive in this regard,” adds McKeever.

With Shane McPartlan establishing himself as a midfield player of real quality, Stefan Campbell still putting in the hard yards in terms of encroaching on enemy territory and Rory Grugan still deploying his experience and craft in attack, Armagh are aware of their plus-factors while also being aware of their vulnerability.

“The Ulster Championship makes big demands on players and we have to be up to those demands. Naturally from here on it’s not going to be easy but we will be ready for whatever challenges are put in front of us when all is said and done,” maintains McKeever.

Cavan manager Mickey Graham was understandably downcast at the finish but believes that his side can make an impact in the Tailteann Cup again just as they did last year.

“It was disappointing the way in which we played in the first-half because it made things very difficult for us,” he said.

We have to take learnings from this and be ready for whatever matches we have to come. There is no doubt that we made things hard for ourselves on this occasion.”

Cavan:R Galligan 0-1 (f); K Clarke, P Faulkner, J Mcloughlin; C Brady, O Kiernan, G Smith; G McKiernan 0-3 (1f), J Smith; Conor Brady 0-1, D McVeety, J McCabe; C Madden 0-2, P Lynch 0-4 (2f), O Brady 0-1.

Subs: N Carolan for McLoughlin (27), T Madden for J McCabe (half-time), Conor Madden for O Kiernan (58), C Moynagh for J Smith (64), B Boylan for Ciaran Brady (67).

Armagh:E Rafferty 0-1 (‘45’); C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe 0-1, C Mackin, J Og Burns; B Crealey 1-0, S McPartlan 0-1; S Campbell, J Hall 0-1, J Duffy; R Grugan 0-2 (1f), A Murnin 0-1, C Turbitt 0-7 (3f).

Subs: R O’Neill for Hall (43), A Nugent for Murnin (54), S Sheridan for Crealey (58), C Cumiskey for Duggy (65), C Higgins for McPartlan (69).