Armagh raring to go for crunch Galway clash, insists coach Kieran Donaghy

Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy has called on the fans to do their bit

When Armagh crossed swords with Galway in the Quarter-Finals of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship last year, it proved to be the most turbulent match of the competition which was only decided after a tension-laden penalty shoot-out.

And that’s as good a reason as any why standing room will be at a premium when Pauric Joyce’s side come calling at the Athletic Grounds next Saturday (5pm) in Division One of the Allianz League.

With Galway sitting on six points in the table and Armagh just a point below them, a stirring battle is certain to ensue.

Galway came up trumps in that epic Championship encounter last year and have underlined their intent to retain their winning ways in the current League.

Armagh may have more than their share of injury worries but the management team are not proffering excuses in advance. Indeed, selector and former quadruple Kerry All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy acknowledges the enormity of Armagh’s challenge.

“They have their Corofin players and Shane Walsh back and this is a boost for them,” maintains Donaghy. “We know that Galway are a serious team. The fact that the game is coming just as the League is reaching a climax makes it even more important. This game will carry a lot of weight not least in terms of Championship preparations.”

Galway boss Joyce has watched his side win two, draw two and lose one of their five League games to date but believes their win over Monaghan last Sunday will send them into their Armagh mission in good spirits.

With the outstanding Shane Walsh having made an appearance as a substitute against Monaghan, it can be taken for granted that he will play some part against the Orchard County while Matthew Tierney, Sean Kelly, Robert Finnerty, Cillian McDaid, John Doyle and the evergreen Paul Conroy will be other key figures in the Connacht side’s line-up.

Armagh will look to the defensive capabilities of Aidan Faulkner, Barry McCambridge and Aaron McKay and the scoring threat of Rian O’Neill, Andrew Murnin and Stefan Campbell to underpin their task while Jarly Og Burns can again prove their mainstay in the midfield zone.

Orchard boss Kieran McGeeney will have concerns about the manner in which Donegal were able to launch a comeback having been 0-7 to 0-3 in arrears against his team last Saturday but will have taken heart from his team’s lung-bursting finish which was highlighted by points from Burns and skipper O’Neill.

Indeed, it’s Donaghy who puts his finger on what he believes could prove a plus factor for the home side.

“We hope the Armagh crowd will get behind us as they have been doing. They helped to get us over the line against Donegal and were superb in that game against Galway in Croke Park last year. Now we want them to be at their vocal best come Saturday,” smiles Donaghy.