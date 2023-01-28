Armagh show ‘immense grit’ as they overcome Monaghan in League opener

Monaghan 1-12 Armagh 1-14

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the match — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Armagh got their Allianz League Division One campaign off to an encouraging start by overcoming Monaghan at Castleblayney – but manager Kieran McGeeney is conscious that his team will have to show a decided improvement if they are to make significant headway in the competition.

Apart from a blistering spell in the third quarter when they scored six points without reply, Armagh found Monaghan’s tenacity and work-rate difficult to contain.

Indeed the Orchard County were left to cling on to a two-point advantage in the closing minutes as their opponents strove desperately to salvage the match.

Monaghan dominated the first quarter with early points from Michael Bannigan and Dessie Ward helping to put a spring in their team’s step.

And their ability to protect possession and break from deep was to further underline their authority, Rory Beggan and Bannigan pouncing for further points as the home team gained in confidence.

Aidan Nugent’s point had been Armagh’s only response and they had to wait until the 20th minute before goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty bolstered a sharp counter-attack by flashing over the visitors’ second score.

It was then that Armagh came alive with Rian O’Neill potting their third point as his team began to carry a bigger threat up front.

This was underlined in the 27th minute when Tiernan Kelly pilfered an out of the blue goal to leave the sides level at 1-3 to 0-6.

And it was to remain thus at half-time with Rory Grugan and Conor McCarthy exchanging points.

But Armagh shook off the shackles on the resumption and with Andrew Murnin and Rian O’Neill, they forced Monaghan onto the back foot as they sprinted into a 1-10 0-7 lead.

Yet Monaghan underlined that they are made of stern stuff. With Conor McCarthy and Michael Bannigan on fire in their attack, Killian Lavelle forcefull at midfield and skipper Kieran Duffy anchoring their defence, Monaghan showed resilience and spirit by trimming Armagh’s advantage to just one point by the 63rd minute to set the stage for a tense finish.

But two majestic points from Stefan Campbell complemented similar scores from O’Neill and Ross McQuillan to help usher the visitors over the line with Shane Carey and Michael Bannigan underlining that Monaghan had no intention of lobbing in the towel as they hit the target to maintain the pressure on McGeeney’s men.

Armagh selector and four-time Kerry All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy heaped praise on his side at the finish for what he described as their “huge effort and commitment.”

“I thought the team as a whole showed immense grit. It is worth understanding the League games have taken on an added status now, there is no doubt about that. The pressures and responsibilities that are in League football were not there when I was playing, that’s for sure,” pointed out Donaghy.

“In the opening game you are trying to get back on track and that’s why it was so important for us to win. Monaghan made it very hard for us and had we not got that goal from Tiernan Kelly in the first-half I don’t think we would have come out on the right side in this one.

“Division One is going to be very tough this time round and we have to be up for the task. Every match is going to be a battle to the finish – we have Mayo next weekend and that will be a huge task for us no matter what way you look at it.”

Monaghan: R Beggan 0-1 (f); T McPhillips, K Duffy, R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward 0-1, K Loughran; K Lavelle, C Lennon ; S O’Hanlon 0-2, M Bannigan 0-4 (1f), J Wilson; C McCarthy 1-2 (2f), J McCarron, S Carey 0-1. Subs: S Jones (0-1) for McCarron (5 mins), K O’Connell for Lennon (half-time), K Gallagher for Wilson (50), S Slevin for Loughran (72).

Armagh: E Rafferty 0-1; A McKay, A Forker, R Finn; C O’Neill, B McCambridge, J Og Burns; S Sheridan 0-1, S Campbell 0-2; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly 1-0; R O’Neill 0-5 (3f), A Murnin 0-3 (1f), A Nugent (0-1). Subs: J Duffy for Hall (half-time), N Grimley for Sheridan (57), R McQuillan 0-1 for Kelly (63)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).