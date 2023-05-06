Armagh stalwarts deserve reward in Ulster Final, insists Ciaran McKeever

Armagh's Jarly Og Burns will hope to have a big say in the Ulster Final — © ©INPHO/Evan Logan

Armagh selector Ciaran McKeever, who has been fulfilling a key role since becoming a member of Kieran McGeeney’s management team, believes that emotion could yet play a big part in bringing the Orchard County to a longed-for Ulster title.

Never one to mince his words, McKeever lays it firmly on the line in assessing his county’s prospects in next Sunday’s provincial Final against a Derry side who will enter the arena armed with a voracious hunger to make it back-to-back titles.

“We have lads in this Armagh squad who have been pulling their weight for a number of years without getting any reward for it,” points out McKeever.

“Now they have a chance to get a slice of Ulster title glory and they are keen to take it. They have put in a big effort and I believe that their commitment can bring its own rewards.”

McKeever was a member of the last Armagh side to lift the Ulster Championship in 2008 and since then he has played a major role both at club and county level in ensuring that Gaelic football continues to thrive around the county.

But he is keen to see those players in particular who have put in “the hard yards” now get the reward that he feels they all deserve.

“You look at players like Aidan Forker, Stephen Sheridan and Rory Grugan and you see what they have done for the county. They just get on with it and now they are in with a chance of getting their hands on medals. I would just love to see this happen for them because I know the level of commitment they have shown down through the years,” states McKeever.

While Derry are viewed as formidable opponents within the Orchard County, they are not deemed to be invincible.

“Fair play to Derry, they won the Ulster title last year after a 24-year wait so who would have begrudged it to them?” adds McKeever.

“Armagh have also had to show considerable patience and we feel now is the time to strike for silverware.

“We know the enormity of the task that we face but the players are prepared to put their bodies on the line. I think the experience they gained in Division One will stand to them when the heat is on next Sunday.”