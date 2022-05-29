Armagh suffer another blow as Niall Grimley injured ahead of All-Ireland Qualifier against Tyrone

Armagh have been dealt a double blow ahead of their crucial All-Ireland first-round football qualifier against Tyrone next Sunday.

Having already lost midfield powerhouse Ciaran Mackin, who has undergone two operations following an eye socket injury, the Orchard County are now set to be without another midfield player in Niall Grimley.

The Madden clubman suffered an injury during county training on Friday night that necessitated his removal by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital.

It was after a preliminary scan there that the player was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast where it is understood he underwent an MRI scan.

In Mackin’s absence, it had been anticipated that Grimley might be handed a key role in the midfield zone but the loss of both players is now viewed as a considerable blow.

Grimley’s high fielding and ability to convert long-range frees would certainly have stood Armagh in good stead against a Tyrone side that, having lost to Derry in the Ulster Championship, are now intent on retaining their All-Ireland title via the qualifier route.

In this connection, their midfield pairing of Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy are expected to prove a formidable force, and Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney now faces the demanding task of restructuring his midfield.

Oisin O’Neill, Ben Crealey, Connaire Mackin and Stephen Sheridan are among the players who are in the mix, although O’Neill has just come back from injury, while Crealey and Sheridan may be deemed to lack Championship experience.