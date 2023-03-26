Armagh will be fired up in battle to beat drop, warns Tyrone's Brian Dooher

Armagh's Jarly Og Burns gets away from Galway's Sean Kelly during his county's League defeat — © ©INPHO/John McVitty

Tyrone ace Darren McCurry has been in fine form for the Red Hands — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

The topsy-turvy form of most teams always hinted that Division One of the Allianz Football League would reach a fascinating climax.

With Mayo having led the table from the outset, other teams will today bid to secure their status in the top bracket and one of these is Armagh.

When they go head-to-head with near neighbours and rivals Tyrone at Healy Park, Omagh this afternoon (1.45pm), Armagh, who will be without their inspirational goalscorer Rian O’Neill after he suffered a quad injury in training, will be focused on claiming the two points at stake to prevent a sudden return to Division Two

Tyrone are on six points in the table and look reasonably safe. Having won their two most recent games against Monaghan and Donegal, both of whom are in the throes of a battle to avoid relegation, the Red Hands will be particularly keen to maintain their momentum ahead of the Ulster Championship.

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher acknowledges that his team must have their guard up against the Orchard County.

“We will be treating Armagh with the utmost respect. They came close to winning against Galway last weekend and will come to us keen to make amends for that,” states Dooher.

Armagh’s inconsistency in the League and their failure to sustain their efforts throughout the second half of matches has been a cause of concern to Kieran McGeeney and his management team but they hope to see remedial action.

In common with a number of teams just now, Armagh have been hit by injuries which has triggered an element of reshuffling within the side but against Galway, Ciaran Mackin and Jarly Og Burns stood out while Gregory McCabe and Aaron McKay continue to copper-fasten their reputations as key defenders.

For their part, Tyrone have acquired a fresh cutting edge which is best illustrated by the Canavan brothers Ruairi and Darragh along with sharpshooter Darren McCurry.

With Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy imposing themselves and Peter Harte’s creative touches central to the team’s strategy, Tyrone are playing with greater confidence.

In contrast, Armagh’s finishing was below par against Galway — they scored only two points in the second half — and manager McGeeney will be looking for improvement.

The fact that Rory Grugan has returned from injury and the imposing form of Andrew Murnin of late are two plus factors for Armagh as they bid to get back on the rails again.

With O’Neill out, Jason Duffy must help the side garner scores.

Tyrone’s feisty style is best mirrored by Michael McKernan, Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns just now and should this trio be on top of their game today, they could pose problems for the visitors.