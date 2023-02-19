Armagh will pose huge challenge, warns Roscommon boss Davy Burke

Armagh will make the journey to Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon today knowing victory is essential if they wish to maintain their drive to be in at the death when the destination of the Allianz Football League title is being decided.

Kieran McGeeney’s men have already overcome Monaghan and drawn with Mayo but Roscommon could be said to have made a bigger impact by getting the better of Tyrone and pipping Galway at the post.

Under new manager Davy Burke, the Rossies have got into their stride quickly, their blend of youth and experience already having created a strong sense of optimism within the county.

In Diarmuid Murtagh and Ben O’Carroll, Roscommon have already shown that they have two extremely capable forwards who can make life difficult for opposition defences.

And the team’s staying power was very much in evidence against Galway in particular when they plundered an injury-time winning point through substitute Richard Hughes (0-9 to 0-8).

Burke, though, is not getting carried away by his team’s encouraging start to the League and is expecting the Orchard County to pose a major challenge.

“We knew it was important to get points under our belts early doors and with home advantage we would like to think that we can make life difficult for Armagh. They have shown that they are a durable, resilient side and they won’t fear us,” insists the Roscommon team boss.

Armagh were fully stretched by Monaghan before being forced to make a last-stand recovery against Mayo after facing a five-point deficit with time running out.

But joint skipper Rian O’Neill, Andrew Murnin and Conor Turbitt played big roles in Armagh’s effort to salvage their pride.

They will go in against Roscommon knowing that their hosts feel extremely comfortable on their own soil and this will ensure that the visitors will bid to get off to the best possible start.

Aidan Forker and Jarly Og Burns can bring their experience to bear in marshalling the Orchard County defence while Stefan Campbell looks capable of unleashing his powerhouse contribution once again with O’Neill, Rory Grugan and the revitalised Murnin — he was back to his best against Mayo — ready to test the home defence.

Armagh have shown they are capable of building on their impressive form but Roscommon could prove difficult to contain.