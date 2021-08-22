Bailey Peacock-Farrell labelled ‘best keeper in League One’ and tipped to become fan favourite after record-breaking start with Sheffield Wednesday

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been sent out on loan by Burnley

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has taken just five games to cement his spot as League One’s best goalkeeper after breaking a Sheffield Wednesday club record.

That’s according to Rotherham manager Paul Warne, who saw the Northern Ireland number one pull off a penalty save amidst an overall outstanding performance to help Wednesday to a 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

Peacock-Farrell has now become the first Wednesday goalkeeper ever not to concede a goal in the opening five games of the season and, for Warne, he’s already top of the tree in terms of League One stoppers.

“I don’t think anyone can argue that he is the best keeper in League One, one hundred per cent," said the Rotherham chief

“He has made that save, a great save. Sads (Kieran Sadlier) is phenomenal on set pieces and it was a really good save. There were times today that he came and caught things I’m not sure other keepers would do.

“His was a really impressive performance and he deserved his clean sheet.”

Peacock-Farrell is only at Hillsborough on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Burnley but club legend Chris Turner has already predicted that he could pick up legendary status at the club if he continues his bright start.

Having started last season next in line to Nick Pope at his parent club, he would have gone into this campaign as third choice with the Clarets having signed Wayne Hennessey as back-up.

But ex-keeper Turner, who had two spells with the South Yorkshire side over a 15-year period and later managed the club for two seasons, has no doubt that Peacock-Farrell was a shrewd choice for his former club.

“Yes, confidence is a problem when you haven’t played many games, but Wednesday would have done their due diligence,” said Turner, who also played for Sunderland and Manchester United.

“I know they had been keeping an eye on him and think getting him is a massive boost. He will only grow in stature.

“I don’t think he wasn’t wanted at Burnley. (Clarets boss) Sean Dyche just couldn’t give him enough games. Nick Pope has been outstanding. Every Premier League club now has three goalkeepers. When you are young and make a move like that it can take a long time to break in.

“He is a young goalkeeper who is learning his trade and he now needs to be playing in the first team. This is a great move for him to play for a big club, with good crowds and high expectations.

“What I’ve already seen of him at Wednesday, he clearly has the attributes required for the modern game. He is good with his feet and his hands, and he has a presence. I think he will do very well there.

“I predict that if he has a good season and hopefully helps them to promotion then he won’t want to go back to Burnley. He will want his future to be with Wednesday, for sure.”

Burnley had wanted Peacock-Farrell to join a Championship club on loan, but that never materialised despite interest from clubs like Bournemouth and Birmingham City.

“Playing with Wednesday is as good as playing for any Championship club,” added Turner, who was part of the last Owls team to win a major honour, the 1991 League Cup.

“He will be well looked after and will be asked to lean on the experience he’s built up with Northern Ireland to help a young team in front of him. Everything is here for him to flourish.

“Darren Moore has a good track record of hiring loan goalkeepers and improving them. He did that last season at Doncaster with Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers and Ellery Balcombe from Brentford.

“Wednesday have a great tradition of goalkeepers from the likes of Ron Springett, who was in goals when I was a kid, to the likes of Chris Woods and later Kevin Pressman.

“There’s no reason why Peacock-Farrell can’t join those great names in the hearts of Owls fans.”