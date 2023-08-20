Bailey Peacock-Farrell making the most of his Aarhus chance, leaving the club’s former No.1 out in the cold

Bailey Peacock-Farrell knows only too well the frustrations of sitting on the bench.

Apart from a season’s loan at Sheffield Wednesday, the Northern Ireland keeper made just 12 League appearances for Burnley in three seasons.

Compare that to the 23 appearances for his country in the same period and you get a sense of the irony Peacock-Farrell finds himself in.

There can be no doubt the 26-year-old will undoubtedly have sympathy for veteran Jesper Hansen.

He replaced Hansen as first-choice immediately after joining Danish Super League club AGF Aarhus last month on a season’s-long loan from Burnley.

Hansen was thought to be undroppable after a season where the club conceded the fewest goals and he personally broke the league record for the most clean-sheets.

The 38-year-old would have confidently assumed he’d continue in the role after signing a new contract at the end of last season.

But Aarhus manager and former Manchester City striker Uwe Rosler had other plans and jumped at the chance of taking Peacock-Farrell on loan.

AGF travel to Odense this afternoon with Peacock-Farrell having kicked up a bit of a fuss and hoping for a third clean sheet in four outings.

Hansen might never had heard of his new team-mate until the Euros qualifier in Copenhagen in June, but he’s certainly heard of him now.

“A few weeks have passed, but, of course, it’s not particularly fun,” Hansen said. “It wasn’t what I thought I was signing up for when I extended my contract. At least not that fast. I didn’t see this coming at all, so it hurts,

“I’m standing with a feeling of deep disappointment because I really want to be on the pitch, not sitting outside, so it’s a world of difference, and it’s happened in a very short time.

“Now Bailey has had the chance to prove himself, and then we’ll have to see how and how it looks over the coming matches.”

Rosler admits he had to put an arm around Jensen and assure him that his AGF career is not over. He wants competition for places and believes Hansen will rise to the challenge posed by Peacock-Farrell.

“I think I’m the best, and so does Bailey,” added Hansen. “That’s how it should be. Increased competition is only good.

“But I have not felt that I have played myself off, on the contrary, and therefore it hurts to be left out when it’s not because of one’s own achievements. But that is the coach’s choice.

“There isn’t much to do about it but try again, put on a smile, don’t hang your head, don’t ruin it for the others because I’m unhappy.

“I want to support the team, support Bailey, because it’s not his fault, this. He’s just doing his job. He has come here with ambitions. I have full respect for that, it comes from the AGF goalkeeper.

“I just don’t agree with the decision here. And especially not if it becomes permanent. It certainly wasn’t what I was hoping for when the season started.”

Hansen knows he will have to be patient because it’s unlikely he’ll get his place back anytime soon.

He added: “I know very well that it will not be the case that we are going to take turns playing three games at a time. It is not customary in the goalkeeper position.

“But I hope I get some opportunities to take the chance and then I have to take it from there.”