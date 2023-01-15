Balloons, scuffles and a PSNI escort – things turn toxic at The Oval during Glentoran defeat to Larne

Glentoran fans released balloons in a nod to Mick McDermott's post-match comments about some of his critics last week

Glentoran fans congregate at the players' entrance after the game

The Glentoran faithful made their feelings abundantly clear on the state of affairs at the club before, during and after yesterday’s defeat to Larne.

As the teams emerged from the tunnel ahead of kick-off, a small number of balloons were released from the home fans in a nod to manager Mick McDermott’s comments in the aftermath of last week’s Irish Cup success over Moyola Park.

Videos then emerged on social media of at least one scuffle in the stand during the match, with supporters disagreeing over what they were being served up on the pitch.

However, it was after the match when the frustration of the Glentoran fans really went up a dial.

Around 100 or so surrounded the players’ entrance at the main stand immediately after the full-time whistle.

Fans chanted “Mick McDermott, get out of our club” as players and officials of both Glentoran and Larne were forced to wait inside with it becoming apparent the fans were in no mood to leave quietly.

PSNI officers arrived to help club stewards manage the situation, with the group of angry supporters eventually moved to outside the perimeter of the stadium and the gates closed.

Shortly after 5.30pm, McDermott was driven away from the Oval, only to be spotted by a smaller number of fans who congregated on Parkgate Drive.

One briefly stepped on to the road in an attempt to block the route away from the ground before being moved away.

Those who had remained continued to make their feelings known with a ‘MICK OUT’ banner and chants towards the vehicle transporting the Glens boss.

Determined to escort him to safety, a PSNI car with lights flashing and sirens blasted followed closely behind McDermott’s vehicle.

It proved to be an eventual end to a remarkable day for all concerned at the Oval.